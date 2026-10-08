Oregon Ducks Injury Report Delivers Clarity Before UCLA Bruins

Coming out of a bye week with extra time to rest and recover, fans waited for the first injury report for the No. 13 Oregon Ducks’ matchup against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins with perhaps more anticipation than usual.

Quarterback Dante Moore’s second-quarter exit against the No. 19 USC Trojans with a scary hit that resulted in a concussion raised questions about his availability.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Darby Winter

Wednesday was the first of four required injury reports ahead of the Week 6 game. It cleared the air about some injuries the Ducks are dealing with, while adding uncertainty about others at the defensive back position.

Below are the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. The Big Ten requires each program to update its availability beginning three days ahead of the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 pm. PT on Thursday.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

Out

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Quarterback Dante Moore

Running back Simeon Price

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson

Receiver Jack Ressler

Doubtful

Defensive back Aaron Scott Jr.

Defensive back Aaron Flowers

All Eyes on Quarterback Dante Moore’s Status

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning added intrigue to Moore’s availability on Monday by revealing he participated in practice in shoulder pads and a helmet. He teased the Wednesday injury report as something to keep an eye on to understand what doing “what’s best for Dante” looks like moving forward.

ESPN insider Pete Thamel then reported on Wednesday that “Moore is going to be eased back onto the field.”

While fans will have to wait a little longer to see him in action, Moore’s teammates expressed the boost in morale the team gained from seeing him in practice. Lanning addressed having him out there during his Wednesday press conference.

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing is just being able to see a smile on his face to get around and be around his teammates and his brothers and do that at a high level, which is fun,” Lanning said. “Everybody has a smile on their face getting to see Dante out there with us this week, and it's been fun seeing him compete.”

Quarterback Dylan Raiola Steps Into a Big Opportunity

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

Backup quarterback and former Nebraska Cornhuskers starter Dylan Raiola stepped in as soon as Moore exited against USC and willed the team to victory.

Raiola threw three touchdowns and 124 yards on 11-for-11 completion in his Ducks debut in Week 3 after entering for Moore at the half against the Portland State Vikings. The next week, he tossed two touchdowns and 289 yards on 76 percent completion at USC.

“He had an expectation when he stepped out there on the field and performed at a really high level, and everybody had confidence in him because they see him do it a lot in practice,” Lanning said. “You get a lot of reps in practice, regardless of where you're sitting.”

As soon as Moore announced in the offseason that he’d forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Oregon, the outside expectation from many was that the transfer Raiola would back up Moore and become a regular starter in 2027.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks around the field before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But with Moore’s injury and slow build-up to his return to play keeping him out against the Bruins, Saturday could mark Raiola’s starting debut at Oregon. Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon expressed on Tuesday that Raiola’s prior experience and his preparation give the team confidence in him.

“He's been ready the whole time, learning from Dante,” Mixon said. “Yeah, he's been starting for two years, so he knows what to do when he get out there.”

Lanning said on Wednesday that nothing changes in terms of game preparation from Moore to Raiola.

“No, I mean again, we feel comfortable with a lot of plays,” Lanning said. “We carry a lot of volume, right, and we're able to kind of build off of that and work off of that based on who's in.”

“But you know the calls that we put together are ones that we feel comfortable, for the most part, with most guys,” he added. “Regardless who's in there, you just know, okay, this is where we can really hang our hat with certain players.”

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