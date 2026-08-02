Dante Moore Offers Insight Into Bond With Former Michigan Quarterback

Quarterback Dante Moore’s journey ultimately took him to the West Coast to star for the Oregon Ducks. But before he even began his collegiate football career – which started with the UCLA Bruins – Moore was long connected to another Big Ten powerhouse.

Moore spoke about his ties to a former Michigan Wolverines quarterback during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Moore was one of the Ducks’ representatives, along with coach Dan Lanning, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti and tight end Jamari Johnson.

Dante Moore’s Tie to Former Michigan Wolverines Quarterback

Nov 29, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Devin Gardner (98) rolls out of the pocket against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 42-28. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore joined the Big Ten Network set with Tuioti and Johnson on July 29. He spoke about former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Devin Gardner, who was his first quarterback trainer.

“Devin Gardner. He played quarterback at Michigan, (No.) 98. He for sure is someone that made an impact in my life,” Moore said on Big Ten Network. “He's someone that gives back to the community still nowadays in Detroit. He's someone I love to death. I think without him, the six in the morning workouts.”

“My younger 12-year-old self, without him in my life, I don't think I'll be here for sure with the work we put in. I of course give him all the credit every time and say I love him for sure.”

Gardner, like Moore, grew up in Detroit, Michigan. Gardner went on to play for the Wolverines from 2010 through 2014, during which time he threw for 6,336 yards and 44 touchdowns, while rushing for another 24 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Moore attended Martin Luther King High School in Detroit before heading to the West Coast for college. The Wolverines were the first to offer Moore in high school back in 2018, according to 247Sports. He ultimately chose to go to UCLA before transferring to Oregon and playing Michigan as Big Ten foes.

Dante Moore’s Offseason Physique Change

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it was 6 a.m. workouts at 12 years old with Gardner or his commitment to taking care of his body in the offseason, Moore’s work ethic seems to be a key separator compared to other collegiate athletes.

The Ducks’ quarterback made headlines at Big Ten Media Days with his comments on his offseason transformation. Moore told the media that he added 17 pounds in the offseason. He additionally mentioned that incoming quarterback transfer Dylan Raiola has played an important role in his offseason transformation.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore’s added muscle isn’t the first time he turned heads at Oregon with a notable offseason change. Ahead of the 2025 season, he revealed at Oregon media day that one of his offseason targets was to hit 21 miles per hour, which he exceeded at 21.5.

His increased speed was noticeable during the 2025 season. After getting sacked 25 times as a true freshman and rushing for negative yardage, both improved drastically as a redshirt sophomore. Moore also recorded his first two collegiate rushing touchdowns last season.

If his transformation ahead of 2026 is able to provide a similar impact, Moore could be in store for his best season yet.

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