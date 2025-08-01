Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals Interesting Offseason Goals
EUGENE - Quarterback Dante Moore is a player that Oregon Ducks fans have been eager to see take the field for the program since he initially committed to play in Eugene as a five-star recruit in high school.
After flipping his commitment to the UCLA Bruins, having an up-and-down freshman season. He eventually transferred to Oregon and redshirted in 2024.
Moore’s Blazing Speed
During Oregon media day, the quarterback spoke about his offseason goals. Among the things he targeted to improve on was his speed.
“I had a great off summer. I really got my body right. I actually hit my goal I wanted to hit this summer,” Moore said. “Coach (Wilson) Love and coach (Kyle) Bolton have been making sure I got my speed up and I hit my goal.”
“My goal was to hit 21 miles per hour, and I hit 21.5,” Moore continued. “I was super excited about it. It made me happy. I almost cried.”
Running the ball isn’t something Moore’s been known for early in his collegiate career. In his limited action for Oregon last season, he recorded six yards on one carry. As a true freshman with UCLA, it was a weak spot for Moore, who tallied negative 84 yards on 45 carries.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushed for 149 yards and seven touchdowns for the Ducks last season. Before Gabriel, Bo Nix had 20 rushing touchdowns in his two seasons for Oregon.
Austin Novosad, who is competing with Moore for the starting quarterback position, wasn’t necessarily known for being a quarterback who runs the ball in high school, either. If it’s something that Moore can improve on, it boosts his chances of earning the starting role and will expand on the Ducks’ offensive capabilities.
Mechanic Workouts
In addition to increasing his speed with the help of the Oregon staff, Moore worked with quarterback guru Damian Williams in Texas.
“It’s usually me and Dak Prescott and Cowboys receivers out there training with them and other college quarterbacks,” Moore said. “But Damian’s just been a great person to me that when I go to Dallas, I have a place to train.”
Moore said that they “focus on the little things,” including hitting the weight room with hip, torso and rotational workouts.
“He’s been helping me critique my body and it’s been amazing,” Moore said. “I feel like I’m great right now.”
Novosad, meanwhile, attended the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana, but Moore wasn’t able to make it despite joining him in 2024.
Both quarterbacks have been working out with the receivers both in and away from Eugene in the offseason, strengthening connections. Moore talked about going to Frisco, Texas, to train alongside freshman five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, where he’d then work with Williams as well.
Expectations are high for whoever the starting quarterback is this season. The last two Oregon starters, Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix, were Heisman Trophy finalists and led the program to the conference title game in each of the past two seasons.