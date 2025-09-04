Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Receives Another Bold Prediction: Top NFL Draft Pick?
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks had a lot of excitement surrounding the program heading into the season, especially due to offseason success in the transfer portal, but one area of doubt was at the quarterback position.
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore got the start and executed at a high level in Oregon's blowout win over the Montana State Bobcats.
None other than Big Ten Network's Jake Butt was on the call, and he claimed that Moore is a future top-10 NFL Draft pick after watching him play in person.
Moore has a different level of talent
The UCLA transfer threw for 213 yards, 3 touchdowns, and completed 18 of 23 pass attempts in week one. A stellar first performance starting in an Oregon jersey earned Moore praise from Ducks coach Dan Lanning after the game.
"He showed me poise. He's sharp. I think he took what was given, and executed at a high level," Lanning said.
Lanning isn't the only person who thought Moore looked poised while running the offense, because that what Butt thinks is going to set Moore ahead of other quarterbacks around the conference and the country.
"A great start. I understand they're going to play different opponents throughout the season but man did Dante Moore look comfortable in the game," said Butt
How did Moore so comfortable? It's because he spent last season learning behind Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Breaking the cycle at the quarterback position
The cycle of quarterbacks transferring to Oregon and starting their first year in the program may have been broken by Moore, as that was the situation for both Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. However, Moore elected to transfer in despite knowing he'd have to sit behind Gabriel who was using his last year of eligibility.
Although that simple process of finding a veteran quarterback in the portal worked for a few seasons, Butt believes Moore sitting for a year and learning Oregon's process not only boosts the program but his draft stock.
"Dante Moore is an even different level of talent. And I thinks it's his journey that is what is going to allow him to realize his full potential," Butt said when comparing Moore to both Nix, and Gabriel.
Even Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein who has worked now with all three of Nix, Gabriel and now Moore, told Butt that, "When it's all said and done Dante has a chance to be the best he's ever seen."
That's a lot to live up to especially because in both Nix and Gabriel's final season of college football they finished the year as Heisman Trophy finalists.
Moore has time to develop into what Stein and the rest of the Oregon football program hope for him, as he's only a redshirt sophomore giving Moore ample time to lead and develop in Oregon's offense if he plays his cards right.