Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Receives Another Bold Prediction: Top NFL Draft Pick?

The Oregon Ducks are led by a new starter under center this year, quarterback Dante Moore, who has turned the heads of analysts all around the Big Ten after his debut against Montana State. One analyst has Moore becoming a top-10 NFL Draft pick in the future.

Mario Nordi

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks had a lot of excitement surrounding the program heading into the season, especially due to offseason success in the transfer portal, but one area of doubt was at the quarterback position.

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore got the start and executed at a high level in Oregon's blowout win over the Montana State Bobcats.

None other than Big Ten Network's Jake Butt was on the call, and he claimed that Moore is a future top-10 NFL Draft pick after watching him play in person.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore has a different level of talent

The UCLA transfer threw for 213 yards, 3 touchdowns, and completed 18 of 23 pass attempts in week one. A stellar first performance starting in an Oregon jersey earned Moore praise from Ducks coach Dan Lanning after the game.

"He showed me poise. He's sharp. I think he took what was given, and executed at a high level," Lanning said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning isn't the only person who thought Moore looked poised while running the offense, because that what Butt thinks is going to set Moore ahead of other quarterbacks around the conference and the country.

"A great start. I understand they're going to play different opponents throughout the season but man did Dante Moore look comfortable in the game," said Butt

How did Moore so comfortable? It's because he spent last season learning behind Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Breaking the cycle at the quarterback position

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) after a touchdown scored by wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during the second half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The cycle of quarterbacks transferring to Oregon and starting their first year in the program may have been broken by Moore, as that was the situation for both Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. However, Moore elected to transfer in despite knowing he'd have to sit behind Gabriel who was using his last year of eligibility.

Although that simple process of finding a veteran quarterback in the portal worked for a few seasons, Butt believes Moore sitting for a year and learning Oregon's process not only boosts the program but his draft stock.

"Dante Moore is an even different level of talent. And I thinks it's his journey that is what is going to allow him to realize his full potential," Butt said when comparing Moore to both Nix, and Gabriel.

Even Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein who has worked now with all three of Nix, Gabriel and now Moore, told Butt that, "When it's all said and done Dante has a chance to be the best he's ever seen."

That's a lot to live up to especially because in both Nix and Gabriel's final season of college football they finished the year as Heisman Trophy finalists.

Moore has time to develop into what Stein and the rest of the Oregon football program hope for him, as he's only a redshirt sophomore giving Moore ample time to lead and develop in Oregon's offense if he plays his cards right.

Published
Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

