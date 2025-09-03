Alabama, Texas A&M Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Recruit
The Oregon Ducks recently landed one of the top targets in their 2026 recruiting class when they picked up five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones.
However, the Ducks will need to keep their foot on the pedal with Jones as he continues to make visits despite being pledged to Oregon.
Anthony Jones On Flip Watch?
Chad Simmons of Rivals said that Oregon's five-star edge rusher commit is on flip watch. After committing to Oregon at the end of July, Jones has already visited with another program with plans to potentially visit more.
"Oregon has Anthony Jones committed, but will remain on flip watch. In-state powers Alabama and Auburn continue to press hard, and Miami got him back on campus Sunday for its game against Notre Dame. Jones grew up an Alabama fan, and with him living in the heart of the Yellowhammer State, Dan Lanning and his staff will need to keep the foot on the gas to hold his commitment this fall," Simmons said.
The No. 4 edge rusher and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Jones is the highest rated edge rusher in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class. He chose Oregon over Alabama and Texas A&M when he pledged to the Ducks on July 31.
Who Could Flip Jones?
If Alabama is able to get Jones on campus for a visit, it would go a long way in their effort to flip the in-state recruit. The Crimson Tide put in a strong effort down the stretch for Jones before he committed to Oregon. Alabama was on the receiving end of Jones' final official visit.
Jones traveled to Miami for an in-season visit for the Hurricanes' season-opening win vs. Notre Dame.
Cross-Country Travelers
The Ducks were able to fend off interest from SEC programs for five-star defensive back Na'eem Offord, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' rankings. Jones is ranked the No. 1 player in Alabama in the 2026 recruiting cycle. It will be interesting to see if the Ducks can hold on to the top player in Alabama for the second year in a row.
Jones isn't the only recruit that hails from the East Coast that is committed to Oregon. Their top offensive line commit, five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is the No. 2 prospect from Maryland. He checks in as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle.
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison also hails from the East Coast. A native of North Carolina, Harrison is ranked as the No. 2 tight end and No. 3 player from the Tar Heel State.