Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oklahoma State In Autzen Stadium
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green vs. the Big 12 Conference foe in the Cowboys and coach Mike Gundy.
Game two of Oregon's nonconference schedule matchup will be a chance for Ducks fans to get a second-look at players who flashed exciting talent in the 39-13 win over Montana State.
A group of players who stood out include: quarterback Dante Moore, receiver Dakorien Moore, tackle Isaiah World, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, running back Noah Whittington, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and defensive tackle A’mauri Washington.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green inside of Autzen Stadium vs. Oklahoma State. Oregon students have not yet returned to begin classes (Sept. 29) but Ducks fans are mighty and can make a difference as Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores makes his first career start.
Here is the complete color schedule for all 12 Ducks football games this season.
September 7 vs. Oklahoma State - Wear Green
September 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green
September 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
September 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD
November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Oregon Ducks Records To Watch
The Ducks have been dominant in Autzen Stadium, taking full advantage of their home field advantage. Here are five Oregon records/milestones to watch on Saturday:
- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore can continue his hot start. In the win vs. Montana State, Moore become the first Ducks quarterback since 2016 to throw three or more touchdown passes in his first career start at Oregon.
- Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks can extend the nation’s longest active nonconference home winning streak to 36 games with a victory.
- Oregon has won 16 consecutive home games and is 20-1 at home under Lanning.
- In 2024, Autzen Stadium hosted sellout crowds in all seven home games including four of the 14 largest crowds in stadium history.
- Oregon has won 16 consecutive home games dating back to the 2022 season.
Duck Family Ties To Know:
- Oregon Ducks defeneive back Cruz Rushing and lineback Elijah Rushing are brothers.
- Oreogn running back Makhi Hughes and defensive back Na'eem Offord are brothers.
- Oregon linebacker Teitum Tuioti is the son of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (1-0) and Oklahoma State (1-0) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 6 in the AP poll and Oklahoma State is unranked.
ODDS: The Ducks are a massive 28.5-point favorite against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on FanDuel. The Ducks’ money line is -7000, and the over/under is 57.5.
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, Oregon
TV: CBS
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
2024 RECORDS: Oregon 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten) | Oklahoma State 3-9 (0-9 Big 12)
QUOTABLE: Gundy wasn't concerned with Flores making his first career start on the road in Eugene.
"I feel like he'll be fine in the stadiums that he'll be competing in this year. I don't know that that'll affect him a lot," Gundy said. "The maturity of getting experience and going and playing would be more of a factor, in my opinion... The comfort level at home would be better than playing on the road, but that’s everybody, much less the guy making his first start."
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.