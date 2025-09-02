Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore, Autzen Stadium Under Scrutiny by Mike Gundy
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and Autzen Stadium are under scrutiny by Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy ahead of the game in Eugene on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Gundy commented on Moore's NFL-future and how much the Ducks will have to pay to keep him from going pro. He also addressed how Autzen might not affect Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores in his first career start.
Mike Gundy On Oregon Ducks NIL, Dante Moore
“(Dante Moore) is a good player,” Gundy said on radio. “He’s a really good player. But there’s people around there that feel like that they say he’ll be the best one to ever play there before he leaves. So it’ll cost them a lot of money to keep him.”
Gundy's statement about Moore's money is head-scratching. Why address the opposing quaterback's bank account and/or possible NFL future?
Gundy continued to explain that there is a big disparity in Oklahoma State's resources compared to Oregon's support from alumni - specifically naming Nike co-founder Phil Knight and saying Oregon's budget was "about $40 million" last season. Moore's NIL valuation is $640,000 according to On3.
Are there booster issues in Stillwater, Oklahoma? Why bring up NIL before the game is played? Why bring it up at all?
Billionaire oilman T. Boone Pickens, who passed away in 2019, was a huge booster of Oklahoma State athletics, reportedly donating about $650 million to Oklahoma State.
Gundy continued to suggest that nonconference scheduling should be based on funding.
“Nobody likes to know the ending of the movie. My concern is they need to get a grasp at some point because what I hear chatter from coaches around the country is that non-conference scheduling, and I never thought anybody would ever say this, should be based on the financial situation for each school. Oregon is paying a lot, a lot of money for their team. From a non-conference standpoint, there’s coaches saying they should play teams that are spending the same amount of money.”- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
Moore is fresh off a great performance in the Ducks' 59-13 victory over Montana State. Moore finished 18-for-24 for 213 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His NFL draft stock has a chance to continue to rise as he leads Oregon this season.
The 2026 NFL Draft is expected to be jam-packed with elite quarterback talent. NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper predicts there will big six quarterbacks drafted in the first round but left Moore out of that bunch. He named Nico Iamaleava (UCLA), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), Drew Allar (Penn State), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) as potential first rounders.
Oklahoma State Quarterback Zane Flores Makes 1st Career Start In Autzen Stadium
Oklahoma State was dealt a tough injury in the first game of the season when starting quarterback Hauss Hejny suffered a broken bone in his left foot. However, on the bright side, the back up Flores performed very well in the 27-7 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks.
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks For Blowout Win Over Montana State Bobcats
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shakeup: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Drop in Latest Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks React To Freshman Jordon Davison's Historic Performance
MORE: Texas Longhorns, Ohio State to Flip 5-Star Recruit from Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Still Behind Texas' Arch Manning
Throughout fall camp the starting quarterback position was a battle between Flores and Hejny, so Flores has the confidence of his team and coach. Gundy wasn't concerned with Flores making his first career start on the road in Eugene.
"I feel like he'll be fine in the stadiums that he'll be competing in this year. I don't know that that'll affect him a lot," Gundy said. "The maturity of getting experience and going and playing would be more of a factor, in my opinion... The comfort level at home would be better than playing on the road, but that’s everybody, much less the guy making his first start."
The third-year freshman Flores played well in the week 1 victory, finishing 13 of 20 for 136 yards with three carries for eight yards. It was his first game action since his senior year of high school, when he earned 2022 Nebraska Player of the Year.
Autzen Stadium is a definition of a home-field advantage for the Ducks with decibel levels that can impact a game. Oregon students have not yet returned to begin classes (Sept. 29) but Ducks fans are mighty.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks host Oklahoma State on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.