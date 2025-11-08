Three Reasons Why Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Will Return For Senior Season
The leader of the Oregon Ducks' offense this season, quarterback Dante Moore came into this year with high hopes and expectations. Through eight games, Moore has thrown for 1,772 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's fully emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
With the end of the regular season rapidly approaching, the time for Moore to seriously consider entering the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft has begun.
1. Chasing A CFP Title
Currently, the Ducks have the sixth-best odds of winning the College Football Playoff this season according to FanDuel. However, winning a title is much easier said than done.
If Oregon isn't able to reach the mountain top this year, it could set the stage for Moore to return for his senior year to try and end his college career on top. The Ducks will have the weapons with wide receiver Dakorien Moore as well as running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.,
2. Development
Moore has had some big games this year, but he's also looked very human in some starts. He's thrown for under 200 yards in three games, including a brutal performance vs. then-No. 7 Indiana where he threw for 186 yards and two intercpetions in Oregon's lone loss of the season.
Although Moore is a redshirt sophomore, he's made only 13 starts across three seasons. When he and the Ducks enter Kinnick Stadium for their showdown vs. Iowa, he will be making just his 14th start of his career.
Unlike some of the other quarterback prospects like Miami's Carson Beck and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Moore is relatively inexperienced. If the Ducks' quarterback decides to return for one more year, it would mark his third season in offensive coordinator Will Stein's scheme.
Having that second season as a full-time starter could be exactly what Moore needs in order to reach his full potential. It's happened with plenty of other former Oregon quarterbacks. Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, and Marcus Mariota all forwent the NFL Draft at some point for a return to Oregon. All three were first round picks in their respective draft years.
3. Draft Timing
The latest draft order projections have the Tennessee Titans picking first in the upcoming draft. Obviously, they wouldn't take a quarterback in the first round in back-to-back years.
After the Titans, the order is looking a bit murky with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints all in the mix to be inside the top five selections.
That list of teams could scare away some potential draft entrants like Moore and other quarterbacks, who could be looking to jump into a more optimal situation to begin their NFL career.
