How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa As Dante Moore Returns From Injury
The first College Football Playoff rankings were released, and the Oregon Ducks are No. 9. The Ducks are 7-1, going 4-1 in the Big Ten, heading into a matchup against the No. 20-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
How to Watch
When: 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 8, 2025
Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
TV Broadcast: CBS
Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 6.5-point favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -245, and the point total is set at 41.5.
Weather Update
It could be another rainy matchup for the Oregon Ducks. According to the Weather Channel's forecast for Saturday in Iowa City, wind speeds could range from 10 to 20 miles per hour with an 80 percent chance of rain. There is also a slight chance of snow as the low temperature is forecasted to be 25 degrees.
Dante Moore Back To Lead Offense
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a bye week, last facing off against the Wisconsin Badgers in week 9. Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore exited the game after being struck in the face and did not return due to the injury. Good news is, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said his quarterback will be good to go against Iowa.
“He’s doing great,” Lanning said during his press conference on Monday. “He’s been at every practice."
Moore has been having a big season, leading to an explosive Oregon Ducks offense. The Ducks’ quarterback ranks No. 7 in the nation with a 71.4 completion percentage and has thrown at least three touchdown passes in five of eight games.
Moore has passed for 1,772 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has only thrown four interceptions and has been sacked nine times, notably thanks to an elite offensive line.
Oregon’s leading receiver is true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore with 442 yards and three touchdown receptions. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has also been a playmaker with 311 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.
Part of Oregon’s elite offense has to do with the run game. The Ducks have four running backs who have put up big games this season: Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr., Jayden Limar, and Jordon Davison. Whittington leads the team with 433 rushing yards, and Davison leads with 10 rushing touchdowns.
Oregon’s offense will have to play at a high level on every down against a dominant Iowa Hawkeyes Defense.
Defense To Make A Statement
The Oregon Ducks have one of the top defenses, and the matchup against Iowa could be one that is won in the trenches. Oregon’s defense ranks No. 6 in the nation in scoring defense with 13.5 points per game. The team also ranks No. 4 in total defense with 236.4 yards per game.
Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is leading a tough unit, and Oregon has allowed just 17 total points for the last two weeks. The passing defense has been tough for opponents to play against, as the Ducks rank No. 1 in the FBS in total passing yards (997) and passing yards per game (124.6).
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the team with 63 total tackles and will continue to be a key contributor through the final month of the regular season. Boettcher also has one interception and one forced fumble.
Defensive back Aaron Flowers is also a key player with 38 total tackles, two passes defended, one interception, and two forced fumbles. Flowers is just a freshman and is already proving to be a talented athlete from Oregon.
Iowa Looking For Major Upset
The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to pull off a major upset against Oregon on Saturday, as the team has two losses but is still seeking a CFP appearance.
The Hawkeyes' offense is led by Mark Gronowski, who has passed for 946 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions, and has been sacked 11 times. The Hawkeyes' leading receiver is senior wide receiver Sam Phillips with 204 yards.
The offense utilizes the run game more, which is led by running back Kamari Moulton. Moulton leads the team with 435 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If Oregon’s defense can shut down the run game quickly and force Iowa to pass, the Ducks could walk out of Iowa City with a win.
Iowa’s defense could be the toughest that the Ducks have faced this year under defensive coordinator Phil Parker. Iowa has allowed the second-fewest yards in all of college football, allowing 234.9 yards per game, and is also ranked No. 6 in points per game allowed at 13.1. Linebacker Karson Sharar leads the Hawkeyes with 46 total tackles and one sack.
Oregon vs. Iowa Prediction
The Oregon Ducks will defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 21-17.
After Oregon faces Iowa, the Ducks will play the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium on Friday, Nov. 14.
