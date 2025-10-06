Three Potential NFL Landing Spots For Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Dante Moore
The Oregon Ducks have a lot of recent success in getting their quarterbacks drafted under coach Dan Lanning. Their past two starters in Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix have each started a game for their respective franchises. With the way Dante Moore has began this season, he is looking more and more likely to become the third consecutive Ducks' quarterback taken in the NFL Draft when his time comes.
Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception. He's shaping up to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, if he decides to declare. Here are three NFL teams that could draft the Michigan native next spring.
1. New York Jets
The Jets sit with an 0-5 record and are currently the only winless team in the NFL. They will undoubtedly be slotted near the top of the draft barring an extreme in-season turnaround.
Jets' quarterback Justin Fields hasn't been the sole reason for New York's failures this season, but his play hasn't exactly been inspiring. He signed a two-year, 40-million dollar this past offseason, allowing the franchise to have some flexibility at the position heading into this offseason.
Moore could sit behind Fields or potentially even become a day one starter in New York if that is where he lands. The Jets have a good chance of finishing with the top pick in the 2026 draft, so it will be interesting to see what direction they decide to go in.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders will have some serious soul searching to do this offseason if their season continues to trend in the direction it's heading. Las Vegas is currently 1-4 and has looked lost offensively at times.
Over this past offseason, the Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith. He's struggled with turning the ball over and has thrown nine interceptions and six touchdowns with 1,176 yards. If Las Vegas ends up with a high enough draft pick, coach Pete Carroll might be tempted to take a quarterback if the value is right.
3. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams could be in the market for a quarterback this upcoming offseason with Matthew Stafford's future unclear as he will be 38 at the start of next season. If Stafford decided to hang it up either at the end of the year, or in the coming seasons, Moore would be an excellent fit. The Rams have two first round picks in the 2026 draft and could use their capital to move up and take him.
Los Angeles coach Sean McVay really knows how to get the most out of his quarterbacks. Moore, who is extremely talented, would benefit greatly from learning behind a quarterback like Stafford. It would also give the Rams some safety for when Stafford decides to retire.