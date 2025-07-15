Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Reveals Glimpse Into Team Bonding Festivities
The path to success for any sports team begins with a strong foundation. For coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, having a tight-knit group off the field seems to be an area of emphasis.
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore shared “a weekend recap with the boys” on social media on July 14. The post depicted members of the football team playing pickleball, basketball and softball, as well as jumping into a pool.
Part of the groups eventful weekend included a celebrity softball game Moore and Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher co-hosted on July 12 at Jane Sanders Stadium. Moore led a team of Ducks’ offensive players and Boettcher headlined the Ducks’ defense.
The teams also included current and former Oregon athletes from the university’s basketball and softball programs. It was the second year that the event which acted as a fundraiser for Kidsports, was held. The proceeds went to helping local kids participate in youth sports.
"Playing sports as a kid helped me develop the athletic and leadership skills I use today as a college quarterback," Moore said in a press release. "Kidsports helps children discover the magic of playing, growing and having fun. Kids who move, move the world."
It’s not the first time that the football team has grown closer through participating in activities that help the community. In June, eight Ducks football players drove to Grants Pass, Oregon, for the annual ‘Kids Camp.’ In 2023, the team partnered with the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for children in need.
“I think that’s a part of realizing, these guys, what’s it mean to be an Oregon Duck,” Lanning said at Pac-12 media day back in 2023. “It means doing a little bit more.”
The Oregon coach was recognized for his efforts to give back to the community by using his platform when he was awarded the 2025 Stallings Award in January. The award recognizes achievement in collegiate football, as well as leadership and character.
Lanning’s star quarterback is a good example of a Duck who embodies a similar type of leadership off the field. In June, Moore used Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) to gift his Detroit high school $10,000. The redshirt sophomore also participated in a reading and signing of his book “From Journey to Dream.”
The program’s previous two quarterbacks set the tone for the strong team dynamic the team has and for community involvement. For example, Dillon Gabriel held an all-expenses-paid retreat in 2024, while Bo Nix frequently hosted youth camps.
Moore is proving to be no different, with the July activities being the latest example of fostering team camaraderie.
Boettcher, who was also drafted by the Houston Astros in 2024, won the July 12 home run derby and helped his team to a celebrity softball victory. The linebacker and former Oregon outfielder took down Ducks edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei before defeating Oregon softball standout Stefini Ma’ake 18-15 in the final.
Moore posted pictures of Oregon wide receivers Cooper Perry, Kyle Kasper and Brady Bidwell playing pickleball. Wide receiver Malik Benson, running back Jordon Davison and quarterback Akili Smith Jr. were pictured playing basketball during group bonding festivities.