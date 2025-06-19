Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Shares Touching Video After Donating $10,000 To High School
Oregon Ducks quarterbacks have been known to give back to their communities over the years, and redshirt sophomore Dante Moore is no exception.
The quarterback posted a video on social media highlighting his return to his hometown of Detroit. The post was captioned “for the love of the city.” Moore used Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) to gift his alma mater, Martin Luther King High School, with a check for the football team.
“I just want to give you guys $10,000 to take care of jerseys, travel, food, whatever is needed,” Moore said.
In addition to being the 2023 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, Moore played youth sports in the Detroit Police Athletic League.
“Thank you, @dantemoore, for reminding our young athletes that their dreams are possible and that greatness starts right here at home,” Detroit PAL said on Instagram.
Detroit PAL posted pictures from Moore’s book reading and signing. His children’s book “From Journey to Dream” is about his football journey. He encourages kids to follow their dreams but also to appreciate the journey.
Moore’s journey so far has included various twists and turns. After his high school career, the five-star recruit committed to Oregon but later flipped to play for the UCLA Bruins.
He started five games with the Bruins as a true freshman, earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors during the second week of the 2023 season. Moore’s journey brought him back to Oregon in 2024, where he utilized a redshirt sitting behind Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
The redshirt sophomore is expected to start for the Ducks this fall and contend for the Heisman Trophy.
“It’s been two years since I’ve played in college, and I’m ready to get going,” Moore said at the end of the recently posted video. “A lot of people preaching for me and everything, but like I said, the work been put in.”
If Moore ends up a Heisman finalist this season, it’d be the third straight year an Oregon quarterback was in contention for the prestigious honor. Gabriel finished third in Heisman voting in 2024, and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix finished third in 2023.
The Ducks are coming off a season where they finished 13-1 overall and an undefeated conference record to clinch the Big Ten Conference Championship. Moore has big shoes to fill, but he’s already stepping up to the challenge with his leadership off the field.
Hopes are high for Moore, who has earned the confidence from his teammates and coaches.
“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,” Lanning told Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus. “I’ve been really pleased with his intelligence to get us checked into a positive play. A lot of times playing football, it's advantage offense, advantage defense based on the call. He's done a great job of getting us in an advantage call. Whenever he sees a certain look, being able to adjust and adapt to that.”