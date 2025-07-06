Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Snubbed In Latest Big Ten Quarterback Rankings?
The Oregon Ducks are heading into the 2025 season with a new quarterback taking the lead. Quarterback Dante Moore is the projected starter, and despite having a lower experience level, there are high expectations for him.
The Sporting News ranked the starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten conference projected to start in the 2025 season. Moore was ranked the No. 7 quarterback in the Big Ten ahead of the season.
“Moore can be an efficient playmaker within the offense if he limits interceptions - which were a problem in his freshman year at UCLA,” The Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “Oregon does have continuity on the offensive side with third-year offensive coordinator Will Stein. Moore is in the best-case environment to succeed.”
Moore joined the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2024 season, transferring from the UCLA Bruins. He started five games with the Bruins, passing for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw nine interceptions and finished with a 53.5 completion percentage, and accuracy is something Moore needs to improve on. He spent the season behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is now a rookie with the Cleveland Browns.
While Moore did not play much in 2024, he does have experience starting in college football games. In the rankings, Moore is behind two quarterbacks who have yet to start in a college football game. At No. 2 is Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, who completed five passes in 2024. At No. 6 is incoming five-star recruit Bryce Underwood with Michigan.
Moore is ranked above USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava at No. 8, who did start in a couple of games last season. As the season progresses, Moore has the chance to become a top quarterback in not just the Big Ten, but in college football.
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin
Moore transferred to Oregon with the understanding that there was a chance he would not start, as Gabriel transferred in that same year. The Oregon quarterback handled being the backup well, taking it as an opportunity to develop. Moore transferred into a strong program, and with offensive coordinator Will Stein, he has a good coach who has done well getting players into the NFL.
“More of it was just understanding I was really close to the coaching staff out here. Coach [Will] Stein, I didn’t know, it’s kind of hard to build a relationship in high school, when coach [Kenny] Dillingham left, but overall had a great, productive year with Bo [Nix] and then Gabriel for the past two years. He’s a great coach,” Moore told On3’s Pete Nakos when discussing why he transferred to USC.
“This year has been a learning year for me,” Moore said. “Transferring in with Dillon was probably one of the best things I ever did. Coming to Oregon and competing with Dillon and standing behind him. I learned a lot from him. He’s been in college for quite some time, and I'm glad that the Browns picked him up.”
The Oregon Ducks will open up the season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30. The Ducks could use the game as a chance to see where each quarterback is at before the team begins facing Big Ten opponents.