Oregon Ducks Offensive Coordinator Will Stein Explains Offseason Preparations
The Oregon Ducks have high expectations following a successful 2024 season. The offense will be a little different with a new quarterback, but it has up-and-coming players ready to lead the team.
Offensive coordinator Will Stein was hired by the Oregon Ducks following the 2022 season and has helped coach one of the top offenses in college football. Stein has had two quarterbacks drafted, Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix and Cleveland Browns’ Dillon Gabriel, and is preparing to build another successful offense.
Stein appeared on the "George Wrightster’s College Football Podcast" and discussed how he has helped Oregon coach Dan Lanning build a strong team. Lanning has been a successful head coach, but as a defensive-minded person, the offensive coordinator is even more critical.
“The role of an assistant is to make sure the head coach has what he wants on Saturdays. So, it all stems through Dan and his visions of what he wants his offense to look like,” Stein said. “Then pair it with what I feel like, you know, we’re really good at, and my expertise in a, you know, specific scheme or formation or grouping, and then it bleeds into our assistance and we all work together on this.”
The Oregon Ducks finished the 2024 season with a 13-1 record, with their only loss being against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff. Oregon had the No. 1 ranked team following the regular season, going undefeated. Despite such a successful season, Stein knows that it was not good enough, and it is time to regroup and take another step next season.
“Obviously, we had a great season, but it didn’t end the way that we wanted it. So we’re going back and just looking at the tape. Let the tape tell us who we are as a team, who we are as an offense,” Stein said.
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin
While the Oregon Ducks’ defense stood out last season, the team would not have been able to go undefeated without the offense taking off as well. Oregon averaged 34.86 points per game last season. They averaged 157.9 rushing yards and 279.5 passing yards per game.
Despite losing running back Jordan James to the NFL, Oregon brought in many talented running backs, with it being the position with the most depth. Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes is the projected starter and is expected to have a big season.
As the team’s offensive coordinator, he and the staff looked through the tape to figure out what worked and what did not work. Despite many returning players, there are many new additions, including quarterback Dante Moore. While Moore was with the team last season, he did not see much game action. The Ducks have to start the offseason from the ground and build to ensure the team is bringing out the best of its players.
The Ducks will have a quarterback competition between Moore and Austin Novosad. While Moore is the projected starter, neither has played a large amount of college football, and the coaching staff needs to get them ready for the season. Stein emphasized how important it is for the quarterback position to get set first before the rest of the offense.
“It starts with our quarterback. You know, we always want to play through his lens because he touches the ball every single snap for us, and he makes most of the decisions for us on offense," Stein said.
Throughout the summer, the Ducks are planning to push the quarterbacks so that when they take the field, everything comes naturally to them. Oregon will face the Montana State Bobcats to start the season. Even with Moore the projected starter, Stein will likely have the chance to play around with the offense and test Novosad as well.
The Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30, and Stein is getting the offense ready to have another big year.