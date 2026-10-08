Oregon Defender Ify Obidegwu Names His Biggest Area of Growth

Cornerback Ify Obidegwu is quietly emerging as a cornerstone in a formidable Oregon secondary that is making it difficult for opposing teams to stay on the field.

In a unit that features cornerbacks Brandon Finney Jr. and Na’eem Offord, it’s Obidegwu who not only leads the Ducks with five pass breakups (1.25 per game), but also sits tied for third in the Big Ten and tied for fifth nationally.

Nov. 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu intercepts a pass intended for USC tight end Walker Lyons against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All told, No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is No. 1 in the country in third-down conversion percentage defense, holding its opposition to an FBS-best 11-of-52 (21.2 percent).

Obidegwu spoke with reporters on Wednesday about his personal development, motivations and the fire lit under him and the team after the Ducks’ upset loss at the hands of then-unranked Oklahoma State.

“I definitely say just, like, the scheme, the scheme of things. Just seeing what offenses like to do, like their weaknesses, their strengths going into each week, just seeing the splits of receivers, little things like that. What the coach wants, what they’re thinking, what the formation is telling me pre-snap. Little things like that, just the small details. Just the experience that helps. Definitely a big part of that, for sure.”

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making Plays on the Football

“I’d probably just say staying patient. Staying patient in your technique, trust in what you’re seeing out there, just letting the plays come to me. Not forcing anything, just playing your game, playing your technique, staying grounded, ready to play.”

Developing as a Secondary

“It’s been great. Us three out there balling has been great. It’s been fun. Definitely came a long way from last year. A lot of growing, a lot of growing out on the field, off the field, connection-wise, stuff like that. So it’s been great, it’s been fun. Us three.”

Brandon Finney Jr. and Daily Competition

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord reacts after defending against a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When you’ve got somebody as great as he is on the field with you, working out with you, stuff like that, it just always makes you want to go harder. Just seeing him push every day, how hard he works, it’s a blessing to play alongside him, just growing, just growing with him. You know, iron sharpens iron. Every day we get better, 1 percent better every day. So, we just grow a mindset. We both are trying to be the best. So it’s great.”

Going Up Against Quarterback Dylan Raiola in Practice

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola takes a snap versus the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, he's great, man. He’s got a great touch of the ball. He can throw that ball, man, for sure. He got a great feel of the offense and it’s a blessing to go against him, you know, Dante, all the quarterbacks. We got the best QB room in the country. So it’s a blessing to go out there and just compete with high level quarterbacks like them. It’s great.”

On the Fire Lit by Oklahoma State Loss

“Yeah, definitely. Everybody in the building, it lit a fire up. We’re just trying to go up every day, just never let something like that happen again. So we’re working extremely hard. Yeah, lit a fire in everybody in the building.”

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