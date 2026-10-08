Oregon Defender Ify Obidegwu Names His Biggest Area of Growth
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Cornerback Ify Obidegwu is quietly emerging as a cornerstone in a formidable Oregon secondary that is making it difficult for opposing teams to stay on the field.
In a unit that features cornerbacks Brandon Finney Jr. and Na’eem Offord, it’s Obidegwu who not only leads the Ducks with five pass breakups (1.25 per game), but also sits tied for third in the Big Ten and tied for fifth nationally.
All told, No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is No. 1 in the country in third-down conversion percentage defense, holding its opposition to an FBS-best 11-of-52 (21.2 percent).
Obidegwu spoke with reporters on Wednesday about his personal development, motivations and the fire lit under him and the team after the Ducks’ upset loss at the hands of then-unranked Oklahoma State.
“I definitely say just, like, the scheme, the scheme of things. Just seeing what offenses like to do, like their weaknesses, their strengths going into each week, just seeing the splits of receivers, little things like that. What the coach wants, what they’re thinking, what the formation is telling me pre-snap. Little things like that, just the small details. Just the experience that helps. Definitely a big part of that, for sure.”
Making Plays on the Football
“I’d probably just say staying patient. Staying patient in your technique, trust in what you’re seeing out there, just letting the plays come to me. Not forcing anything, just playing your game, playing your technique, staying grounded, ready to play.”
Developing as a Secondary
“It’s been great. Us three out there balling has been great. It’s been fun. Definitely came a long way from last year. A lot of growing, a lot of growing out on the field, off the field, connection-wise, stuff like that. So it’s been great, it’s been fun. Us three.”
Brandon Finney Jr. and Daily Competition
“When you’ve got somebody as great as he is on the field with you, working out with you, stuff like that, it just always makes you want to go harder. Just seeing him push every day, how hard he works, it’s a blessing to play alongside him, just growing, just growing with him. You know, iron sharpens iron. Every day we get better, 1 percent better every day. So, we just grow a mindset. We both are trying to be the best. So it’s great.”
Going Up Against Quarterback Dylan Raiola in Practice
“Yeah, he's great, man. He’s got a great touch of the ball. He can throw that ball, man, for sure. He got a great feel of the offense and it’s a blessing to go against him, you know, Dante, all the quarterbacks. We got the best QB room in the country. So it’s a blessing to go out there and just compete with high level quarterbacks like them. It’s great.”
On the Fire Lit by Oklahoma State Loss
“Yeah, definitely. Everybody in the building, it lit a fire up. We’re just trying to go up every day, just never let something like that happen again. So we’re working extremely hard. Yeah, lit a fire in everybody in the building.”
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Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch