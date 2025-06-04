Oregon Ducks Defense Ranked Shockingly Low Among Texas, Ohio State, Penn State?
With the amount of talent returning and key additions made through the transfer portal, the Oregon Ducks are set to have one of the best defenses in the country next season.
Add in the scheme of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and it could be one of the best units under Lanning's watch.
Former Alabama quarterback and media personality Greg McElroy said on the Always College Football podcast that the Ducks have the No. 9 defense in the country heading into the 2025 season. He has Oregon in front of Clemson at No. 10, but behind Michigan at No. 8.
“Their defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi does a really good job, he’s been there for four years, and they’ve built an identity on aggression … and they have a really heavy emphasis on creating a pass rush that puts a lot of pressure on opposing (offenses). … I think they’ll be one of the top groups in the Big Ten, and should be one of the top groups in all of college football by season’s end,” McElroy said.
The top three defenses on McElroy's list are No. 1 Texas Longhorns, No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Big Ten will have a lot of talented defensive units, but the Ducks could be the best when it's all said and done. Bringing back linebackers Bryce Boettcher ande Teitum Tuioti, who is the team's leading returning tackler, was a big step to bringing some continuity back along the defensive front.
Oregon's defense is arguably headlined by edge rusher Matayo Uiageleiei, who figures to be one of the top players at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft after producing 10.5 sacks this past season.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose To Oklahoma Sooners: Eliminated From Women's College World Series
MORE: NCAA Releases Statement On Controversial Home Plate Call, Anson Aroz Suspension
MORE: Cleveland Browns Reporter Disrespects Rookie Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Over the offseason Oregon went nuclear in the transfer portal, bringing in the No. 5 portal class according to 247Sports. The Ducks brought in four defensive transfer, but they made them count by hauling in some of the best players at their respective position.
One of the first pickups they made from the transfer portal was Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman. The four-star transfer ranks as the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the portal according to 247Sports rankings. Thieneman immediately slotted in as a starter and was a big way to help Oregon replace their depleted secondary.
The Ducks also brought in USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who is making his third stop in college after beginning his career at Georgia. Alexander is the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 61 player in the transfer portal and figures to replace Derrick Harmon, who was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Rounding out their defensive pickups through the transfer portal is a pair of cornerbacks. Northwestern transfer Theran Johnson is expected to compete for a starting job after producing 53 tackles and two interception for the Wildcats last season. Ole Miss transfer Jadon Canady will provide depth to a position group that lost over 75 percent of their production from a year ago.