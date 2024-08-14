Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Provides Insight Into His Recruiting Approach
EUGENE- As the season gets closer the intensity of practice for the Oregon Ducks football team rises. Saturday, the Ducks had their first scrimmage of Fall Camp, while there were a lot of positives, the inter-squad scrimmage also revealed some of Oregon's weak spots. After the eleventh practice for the Ducks, Oregon coach Dan Lanning discussed some areas his team is focusing on including red zone play, decision making and energy on the field.
“We got to get better at our operation. We’ve really attacked that the last couple of days. I think that's really good”- Dan Lanning
Post-practice, Lanning also provided insight into his recruiting approach, as well as discussed multiple student-athletes' development including Jordan James, Evan Stewart, and A’Mauri Washington.
Here are some key quotes from Dan Lanning following Day 11 of Oregon’s Fall Camp:
Lanning on utilizing crowd noise in practice:
"We got to keep incorporating more crowd noise for our guys, so they get used to that."
Lanning on Jordan James:
"He's a guy that every single practice, him and I both challenge each other... when he plays he plays really loud, and I appreciate a guy who plays loud, brings the energy every single day, runs hard, runs tough. You know, he's that guy that has toughness.”
Lanning on Jordan James:
"I thought he's been really strong in the ball this year, done a good job snatching it and attacking it, and then when he's had opportunities to block, he's blocked hard."
Lanning on Traeshon Holden:
"His best leadership role for us is when he goes out there and puts it on the field every single day, and then how he affects the people around him, and those days that he does that, it makes our team really tough to stop."
Lanning on Evan Stewart:
“There's a lot of positive there with Evan, the way he attacks the ball. Like I said, I think after the spring, he's one of the best at attacking the ball in the air. Certainly, has speed right and continue to look for him to ramp it up and elevate his game for us.
Lanning on A’Mauri Washington:
"I always think one of the biggest transitions for defensive line is how they use their hands at the line of scrimmage, and that's something that's really shown up for A’Mauri. He's got a powerful punch, and when he's able to play in the backfield, it's going to be really disruptive to the opponent."
Lanning on Oregon’s defensive line:
“Ultimately, great decision makers. And then we got to be able to block guys up front. The hardest job in football is being a frontline guy on KLR and having to run back 30 yards and then turn around and block somebody. So, we have to get good at that.”
Lanning on a three or even four-headed approach in the running back room:
“We have multiple guys that can play winning football, and that's kind of what we talk about, above the line, below the line. And I think we have multiple guys there that can help us play fast and be able to play fast.”
Lanning on his recruiting approach:
“I think any time in recruiting, it is, it's about relationships, and it's about time, time invested, right? And certainly, when you start getting some guys from certain areas that have connections with each other, a lot of those guys want to be able to play together and see what you're building. So, if we can continue to do a good job of adding those ones together, whether it's identification, whether it's the relationship, whether it's getting on campus, campus, like, all those things add up and equate to wins and recruiting.”
