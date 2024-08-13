Oregon Ducks Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa: Chance To Earn Program History
Oregon Ducks senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa has a chance to do something no other Duck has - win the Butkus Award.
Bassa was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, which annually recognizes college football’s best linebacker.
In his final season at Oregon, Bassa is the undisputed leader of the Ducks defense. A top-10 defense in 2023, the Ducks’ will now face some of the most notoriously-tough teams in their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
Bassa helps his teammates channel any outside noise and doubters as a first-year Big Ten Team.
"Obviously we see all the tweets," Bassa told Oregon Ducks SI's Bri Amaranthus. "We see what people are saying. We don't let external factors dictate how we think in our internal factors. So we try to block that noise out. But then we also keep that in the back of our mind, like, okay, people don't think we physical, so let's show them we physical."
"But it's all right. When it's first and 10 and we'll see, if teams try to decide to run counter or inside zone, we'll see who's the more physical team."
From Salt Lake City, Utah, Bassa switched from safety to linebacker in 2022. In 2023, Bassa finished second on the Ducks with 72 total tackles including 3.5 for loss and a high ranking from PFF. A major highlight from 2023 was Bassa’s a pick-six interception that sealed the Ducks’ win over Texas Tech football.
With much thanks to Bassa, the Ducks ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense (16.5 PPG), 11th in rushing defense (102.57 YPG) and 22nd in total defense (318.4 YPG).
In his final season as a Duck, Bassa also has a chance to make an impact on his NFL Draft stock.
"I'm looking to put on everything (on tape for the NFL)," Bassa told Amaranthus. "Just a guy that's dominant, a guy that can play man-to-man on receivers in the slot, a guy that can play man-to-man on tight ends. Can match up against, you know, fast guys, slow guys, and a guy that can dominate the run as well.
Oregon kicks off the 2024 season vs. Idaho on Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT, Big Ten Network).
Bassa is confident that Oregon's defense is better this season than in 2023.
"I just think that the depth that we have, the guys that we have, the guys that we brought in," Bassa told Amaranthus. "We brought in a lot of transfers and then we're developing young guys at the same time. So, you know, there's a 11-headed snake that we got to let loose."
There are 16 Big Ten linebackers on the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award. There are 51 total players on its list to honor the No. 51 jersey won by the award’s namesake, the late Dick Butkus.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Trey McNutt To Visit Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Oregon Football’s Noah Whittington Injury Update: Surprising Comments On Getting Hit
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Return to L.A. Chargers Before Regular Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Trenches: Three Defensive Linemen Making Impact, Impressing Coaches