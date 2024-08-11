Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Aim to Address Weaknesses in Week Three of Fall Camp

Oregon Ducks football completed its second week of fall camp with a competitive scrimmage that highlighted both strengths and areas for growth. While the team showcased impressive physicality, coach Dan Lanning emphasized the need for improvement in offensive pace and execution.

EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks football team has officially made it through the second week of its 2024 fall camp.

On Saturday the Ducks wrapped up the week with their first fall scrimmage, with plenty of positive takeaways from the inter-team competition, such as the high level of physicality. According to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, there is still room for improvement, especially the pace of Oregon's offense and pre-snap conflicts. 

“Today there was highs and lows for both sides of the ball,” Lanning said. “The guys competed from the minute we started to the minute we finished. (We) wanted to win every single rep and did a pretty good job of getting to the next play.” 

The Ducks are preparing for their first season in the Big Ten Conference, a league known for its smash-mouth and highly physical style of play. During Saturday's scrimmage, physicality wasn't an issue for the Ducks. 

“Good competitive scrimmage, good physicality,” Lanning said. “Guys out there tackling, running to the ball, blocking hard, thought all that showed up.” 

Last season, the Ducks had one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, headlined by receiver Troy Franklin and quarterback Bo Nix. In 2023, the Ducks averaged an astounding 531.4 yards per game and scored 44.2 points.

However, some crucial pieces from that offense aren't returning for the 2024 season. The Ducks lost Franklin, Nix, and center Jackson Powers-Johnson to the NFL. During fall camp, Lanning and his staff are looking to fill those gaps left by the now-professional football players. One area they were able to address was through the transfer portal with the addition of Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel is at the forefront of a loaded quarterback room, which also includes Dante Moore, a UCLA transfer, and sophomore Austin Novosad. After the Ducks' scrimmage, Lanning was pleased with the quarterbacks' decision-making. 

“Pretty good,” Lanning said. “We had one turnover on the day, but thought we protected the ball well.” 

Although the Ducks' quarterback room is up to Lanning's satisfaction, overall, the pace of the offense is an area needing improvement. 

“It wasn't there today,” Lanning said. “When I talk about the operation, that's kind of what I'm talking about. I want to see our pace of play, our getting in and out of the huddle, I want to see that improve.” 

The Ducks seem to have met their needs in the quarterback room and its No. 1-ranked receiver room. However, Oregon is still looking to improve its snap game. 

Powers-Johnson snapped the ball for the Ducks during their successful 2023 campaign. He went on to win the Rimington Trophy and become the highest-drafted center in Oregon football history (drafted to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 44th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft). In 2024, the Ducks are looking to fill the gap left in the middle of the line. 

“There were certainly some snaps that could be better,” Lanning said after the scrimmage. 

As the Ducks move into week three of fall camp, Lanning is set on addressing Oregon's weak spots that were exposed during Saturday's scrimmage. 

“There were a lot of operational things that we can clean up and improve, whether it's pre-snap penalties, shift motions, handling those the proper way,” explained Lanning. “Plenty to work on, but saw a slight improvement on where we want to be. Definitely a lot of places for us to grow moving forward.” 

