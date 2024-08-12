Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Return to L.A. Chargers Before Regular Season?
Former Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot on August 1st. This is perhaps the most serious injury coming out of the early days of NFL training camps so far. The Los Angeles Chargers star Herbert is still wearing a walking boot but there is hope that his return to practice may happen later this week.
Herbert is set to be out of the walking boot on August 15, according to ESPN. While it remains to be seen whether Herbert is ready to go, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler’s understanding of the team’s view is that the Chargers have “concern but not panic.” To that point, the team apparently has no interest in pushing Herbert for a return sooner rather than later.
“Though they want him in August, they need him in September,” said Fowler. The team’s "hope and expectation" is he will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 8.
Chargers’ coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with The Athletic’s Daniel Popper and said that Herbert’s recovery has "been very positive.” Preseason is typically a time when established starters, like Herbert, play very little, while rookies and free agents attempt to impress the coaches. However, this year offers additional challenges to Harbaugh and Herbert and lost time due to an injury is not the way either would want the season to start.
Harbaugh is faced with rebuilding the Chargers in his first year with the team. Herbert is learning yet another new offense as Greg Roman was hired as offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore. Furthermore, Herbert is without key veterans including running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Normally, this is the time that Herbert would look to build relationships with new faces like running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, wide receivers D.J. Chark and Ladd McConkey. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.
Another element to this story is Herbert’s injury history. He suffered broken ribs in 2022 and a shoulder injury that eventually required off season surgery, but played through the pain and was in the top 10 in MVP voting that year. His only missed playing time was last year due to a broken finger that ended his season early.
What is notable about Herbert when it comes to injuries is his ability to play through the pain. That is important now because the planta fascia injury, though mostly healed, can result in lingering pain. While Herbert has proven he can play through all sorts of discomfort, he needs to play at an elevated level given the competition in the division, specifically the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chargers do not seem to be overly concerned about this injury given the time frame currently in place to get Herbert back on the field. In fact, their biggest challenge might be keeping their star quarterback off the field so he can fully heal prior to the start of the regular season. This may be a breakout year for the Chargers, but they definitely need Herbert under center to make that happen.
