Ducks Digest

Oregon Freshman Dierre Hill Jr. Ranks Near Top of College Football's Fastest Players

One of the quickest players on the Oregon Ducks, running back Dierre Hill Jr.'s 66-yard touchdown run vs. the Northwestern Wildcats was one of the fastest runs in the week 3 slate. A former track star, Hill was clocked at running over 20 miles per hour.

Gabriel Duarte

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) runs with the ball during the second half against Montana State Bobcats defensive back Carson Williams (8) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) runs with the ball during the second half against Montana State Bobcats defensive back Carson Williams (8) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks signed the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, and through three games, a couple of true freshman have already begin to stand out for the Ducks including running back Dierre Hill Jr. He is Oregon's leading rusher through three games, which is arguably the biggest surprise of the season up to this point.

In the Ducks' 34-13 win over Northwestern, Hill ran five times for a team-high 94 yards and a touchdown.

Run Hill Run

One of the biggest highlights from Oregon's win over Northwestern was Hill's 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Reel Analytics clocked Hill's top speed at 21.5 miles per hour, the third-highest in week 3.

The speed has always been there for Hill, who used to be a track star in high school. In 2023, when Hill was a junior, he recorded an 11.04 100 meter dash. His indoor 60 meter dash time was just as impressive at 7.08.

Hill has shown the talent to become the Ducks' starter in the backfield. And when he's making plays like that, showing off top-of-the-line speed, it's hard to say otherwise.

Lanning Praises Ducks' Run Game

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Dierre Hill Jr. Jordon Davison Makhi Hughes Will Stein Jayden Limar Recruiting
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After the Ducks' win over the Wildcats, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that he was pleased with what he saw from Hill and the Ducks' run game.

"There was some explosive plays. It was exciting to see Dierre get in there and create an explosive play. He's proven to be an explosive playmaker. I thought [Northwestern] did a good job of getting extra hats to the point of attack..It made it tough for us to establish some of our run-game, but we came back with some answers and had some success there," Lanning said.

As a unit, the Ducks finished with 176 yards on the ground. Despite leading the team in yards, Hill finished behind Jayden Limar in carries. Limar had double the amount of carries, ending his night with 11 touches for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Hill isn't the only freshman running back that touts the ball for Oregon. Jordon Davison, a fellow true freshman, ran the ball four times for eight yards and a touchdown vs. Northwestern. It was the fifth rushing touchdown of the season for Davison as he continues to prove his worth in short-yardage situations.

MORE: Noah Whittington Is Pushing Dante Moore As Underrated Force NFL Scouts Can't Ignore

MORE: Urban Meyer Asks Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore About Looming Penn State Game

MORE: Dan Lanning Weighs in on State of Our Country in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination

MORE: Former Oregon Five-Star Jurrion Dickey Reveals Offer From New Football Program

Starting Job Up For Grabs?

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Dierre Hill Jr. Jordon Davison Makhi Hughes Will Stein Jayden Limar Recruiting
Combat Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's starting running back spot seems to be up for grabs as Noah Whittington deals with an undisclosed injury. With Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes having yet to find a role within the team, it has led Lanning and running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples to turn to the Ducks' freshmen backs in Hill and Davison.

With the way he's been performing to begin his college career, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hill be the one to earn the starting role in the near future.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football