Oregon Freshman Dierre Hill Jr. Ranks Near Top of College Football's Fastest Players
The Oregon Ducks signed the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, and through three games, a couple of true freshman have already begin to stand out for the Ducks including running back Dierre Hill Jr. He is Oregon's leading rusher through three games, which is arguably the biggest surprise of the season up to this point.
In the Ducks' 34-13 win over Northwestern, Hill ran five times for a team-high 94 yards and a touchdown.
Run Hill Run
One of the biggest highlights from Oregon's win over Northwestern was Hill's 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Reel Analytics clocked Hill's top speed at 21.5 miles per hour, the third-highest in week 3.
The speed has always been there for Hill, who used to be a track star in high school. In 2023, when Hill was a junior, he recorded an 11.04 100 meter dash. His indoor 60 meter dash time was just as impressive at 7.08.
Hill has shown the talent to become the Ducks' starter in the backfield. And when he's making plays like that, showing off top-of-the-line speed, it's hard to say otherwise.
Lanning Praises Ducks' Run Game
After the Ducks' win over the Wildcats, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that he was pleased with what he saw from Hill and the Ducks' run game.
"There was some explosive plays. It was exciting to see Dierre get in there and create an explosive play. He's proven to be an explosive playmaker. I thought [Northwestern] did a good job of getting extra hats to the point of attack..It made it tough for us to establish some of our run-game, but we came back with some answers and had some success there," Lanning said.
As a unit, the Ducks finished with 176 yards on the ground. Despite leading the team in yards, Hill finished behind Jayden Limar in carries. Limar had double the amount of carries, ending his night with 11 touches for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Hill isn't the only freshman running back that touts the ball for Oregon. Jordon Davison, a fellow true freshman, ran the ball four times for eight yards and a touchdown vs. Northwestern. It was the fifth rushing touchdown of the season for Davison as he continues to prove his worth in short-yardage situations.
Starting Job Up For Grabs?
Oregon's starting running back spot seems to be up for grabs as Noah Whittington deals with an undisclosed injury. With Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes having yet to find a role within the team, it has led Lanning and running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples to turn to the Ducks' freshmen backs in Hill and Davison.
With the way he's been performing to begin his college career, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hill be the one to earn the starting role in the near future.