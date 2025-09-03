Dan Lanning Previews Oregon Ducks' Matchup Against Oklahoma State: Live Updates
EUGENE – A week 2 matchup between the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys is looking more interesting following the interactions that Cowboys coach Mike Gundy and Ducks coach Dan Lanning have had with the press this week.
Below is a sneak peek into storylines to keep an eye on as Lanning is set to meet with the media again this morning.
PREVIEW
Gundy Comments On Oregon’s Budget, Lanning Responds
The Cowboys’ coach made some bold comments on the radio about the Ducks’ finances on Monday.
“They spend a lot of money but they’re a good team,” Gundy said. “There’s no doubt about it. Our players, we talked about it today before practice, they’re excited about going out there and playing... I think Oregon spent close to $40 (million) last year alone. That was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million."
Lanning responded to a question about Gundy’s comments with a mic-dropping quote Monday night.
“If you want to be a top 10 in college football, you better be invested in winning. We spend to win. Some people save to have an excuse for why they don't,” Lanning said.
"Ultimately, he's a great coach and they've done an unbelievable job, but I want to be a team that is competing at the highest level, and we're really fortunate to be in that situation,” Lanning continued. “I can't speak to their situation. I have no idea what they've got in their pockets over there. I'm sure UT-Martin maybe didn't have as much as them last week and they played. So, we'll let it play out.”
During his radio show appearance, Gundy went on to talk about Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s future with the Ducks, saying that “he’s a really good player” and that “it’ll cost them a lot of money to keep him.”
Will Lanning add any more fuel to the fire during his upcoming presser?
Oregon Injury Statuses
Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon exited the first quarter against the Montana State Bobcats and headed to the medical tent. Questions floated around about how long Pregnon would be out for and whether or not he’ll be good to go against the Cowboys.
"I feel confident he's going to be able to go. He was able to move around a little bit today," Lanning said on Monday. "Part of this is where the game was at and us also being able to evaluate, make sure he's in a great position. But I feel good that he'll be back."
Transfer defensive back Theran Johnson and wide receiver Dillon Gresham, meanwhile, entered the game on the injury report.
“Dillon’s going to be down for a little bit precautionary, but he's not able to go right now. And Theran should be back this week,” Lanning said.
Offensive lineman Kawika Rogers also left the game against Montana State. Lanning said on Monday that Rogers was moving around more with the potential to play in week 2.
This article will be updated live with Lanning’s media availability, which is set for approximately 11 a.m. PT.