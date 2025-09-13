Ducks Digest

Live Score Updates: Latest On Possible Weather Delay For Oregon vs. Northwestern

Opening up their first conference game of the season on the road, coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Dante Moore, and the Oregon Ducks are looking to put up another dominant performance against the Northwestern Wildcats at Martin Stadium. Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore after the win over Montana State
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore after the win over Montana State / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI
In this story:

With the third week of the college football season comes the first Big Ten Conference game for the No. 4 nationally ranked Oregon Ducks as they face the Northwestern Wildcats on the road in Evanston, Illinois at Martin Stadium.

Inclement weather hit the Chicago area on Friday night into Saturday morning, but it appears that the rain has passed and the 9 a.m. PT kickoff between Oregon and Northwestern is not in jeopardy of being delayed.

The Ducks enter this game on a home game hot streak, with a 69-3 domination of the Oklahoma State Cowboys the week prior and a 59-13 takedown of the Montana State Bobcats to open up the season; both at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon, favored by 26.5 points against the Wildcats per DraftKings, is expected to continue using fresh faces and a barrage of talent just like their previous games in the season. Against the Cowboys last week, nine different Ducks scored touchdowns with Oregon (631 total yards) eclipsing the Cowboy's (211 total yards) production on the field offensively.

The Oregon Ducks’ equipment staff loads the truck before setting out for Northwestern on Sept. 9, 2025.
The Oregon Ducks’ equipment staff loads the truck before setting out for Northwestern on Sept. 9, 2025. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along below for updates throughout the game. The newest updates lie at the top.

PREGAME

OREGON DUCKS INJURY REPORT

OUT:

Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Dorian Brew, defensive back
Dylan Williams, linebacker
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
Dillon Greshman, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver

QUESTIONABLE

Sione Laulea, defensive back
Theran Johnson, defensive back
Noah Whittington, running back
Austin Novosad, quarterback
Kawika Rogers, offensive lineman

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiest
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DUCK TEAM CAPTAINS

Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern transfer), interior offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington are the Oregon captains for this game.

Northwestern Loses Top Running Back

Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter exited the week 2 matchup against the Western Illinois Leathernecks with a lower-body injury.

On the Monday before the Ducks play the Wildcats, Northwestern coach David Braun announced Porter will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. Porter entered the season as his third being team captain. In 2023, he led the team with 651 rushing yards and also led with 501 rushing yards last season.

Kenny Farr, Oregon’s football equipment administrator, checks cases as the Oregon Ducks’ equipment staff loads the truck befo
Kenny Farr, Oregon’s football equipment administrator, checks cases as the Oregon Ducks’ equipment staff loads the truck before setting out for Northwestern on Sept. 9, 2025. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preparing for a 9 a.m. PT Kickoff

The Ducks face their potentially earliest kickoff of the season with a 9 a.m. PT kick time. Though the Wildcats have the advantage as the home team, the Ducks prepared throughout the week to acclimate to the time difference before flying to Evanston, Illinois.

"They've been telling us it's going to be 9 a.m. our time," said freshman defensive back Ify Obidegwu during a Tuesday media availability. "We got to get the rest. Go to sleep early now, waking up early. Today we woke up, the whole DB corps woke up at 5 a.m. We got here at 5 a.m. so we all woke up around 4 a.m. That's the time we going to be waking up anyway when that day comes so we're mentally preparing ourselves throughout the week."

"As far as the mentality you're coming with you want to think start fast so you can build now. That's how I'm thinking about preparing for such an early game like that. So when I come out on Saturday at 9 a.m. I'm punching somebody in the mouth right from the jump," USC transfer offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon added.

Bypassers look at and take photos with an inflatable University of Oregon Duck mascot on the White River in front of the NCAA
Bypassers look at and take photos with an inflatable University of Oregon Duck mascot on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. The float weighs in at 1,600 pounds and takes 1.5 hours to inflate. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will the Inflatable Duck Make An Appearance?

Duck fans online whipped up a frenzy as they requested the 65-foot-tall Oregon Duck inflatable that debuted at 2024's Big Ten media days on the Indianapolis White River make an appearance on Lake Michigan, which borders Northwestern's temporary venue, Martin Stadium.

According to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the inflatable duck rumors are being blown out of proportion.

“I have no clue. It would be cool to see it out there. Doubtful," Lanning said during a Wednesday media availability.

“I have thought about that,” Northwestern head coach David Braun said. “We’re going to have to figure something out. We can’t have any ducks floating around on game day.”

