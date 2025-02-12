Los Angeles Chargers To Draft Dynamic Target Colston Loveland To Help Justin Herbert?
It’s no secret former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert hasn’t had the greatest supporting casts in the NFL. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were both stellar wide receivers in their time, but to see both on the field for extended periods was a rarity.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers struck gold with wide receiver Ladd McConkey, but there’s still so many areas to improve. The offensive line is maligned, but at the very least they have arguably the best tackle duo in the sport. The skill groups have to be upgraded.
In ESPN’s most recent mock draft, the Chargers drafted Colston Loveland, a dynamic tight end from the Michigan Wolverines, that is one of the most talented specimens in the entire draft. A pick like Loveland could be a franchise game changer.
“To my Family: You are everything to me," Loveland said in his draft announcement. "Throughout my whole life you've expressed constant love, encouragement and unwavering support. Thank you for the sacrifices you’ve all made to get me here today. To my Coaches: Thank you Coach Harbaugh for giving me the opportunity to come to the University of Michigan.
"I want to thank all of my coaches, support staff, nutritionist, strength and conditioning coaches for making me a better player and a better man, " Loveland continued.
The 6’5, 245-pounder from Michigan played for Jim Harbaugh (who now coaches the Chargers) and has first-hand experience in the environment that comes with that culture. Still just 20 years old, Loveland has the potential to continue to develop not only in his game as a player, but physically as well.
Loveland is arguably the most physically gifted tight end in the 2025 class that features what most analysts consider the deeper tight end draft of the modern era.
“Colston has been great of late down the stretch,” Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula said earlier this season. “He missed the game as a result of injury. But ever since he’s come back, he’s performed at a really high level. He’s a huge part of our offense. We’ve been able to get him open. He’s gotten himself open. When it’s a realistic play to be made, he’s making it right now. So that’s a credit to him. He’s playing really good. Fortunate to have him. He’s fun to watch, fun to coach. Makes me look like a good coach. So he’s awesome.”
Loveland finished the 2024 season with 56 receptions, 582 yards, and five touchdowns in only ten games of action. Loveland led the Wolverines in all three receiving categories and always averaged 10.4 yards per reception.
Quarterback play held Loveland back from an even more explosive campaign as the film shows countless instances where Loveland is either wide open and never targeted or just flat out thrown inaccurate or uncatchable passes. That would be the least of his worries with a quarterback of Justin Herbert’s caliber.
The Los Angeles Chargers have to make upgrades on the offensive side of the ball and especially at the skill positions. Loveland would give Harbaugh and the offensive staff a multifaceted option that could unlock the possibilities for the Chargers in a way they couldn’t have imagined just weeks ago. If Loveland is available when Los Angeles is on the clock on the first round, he should be the pick.