Oregon Ducks' Dillon Thieneman Projected NFL Draft First-Round Pick?
When the transfer portal opened up in December, the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning made safety Dillon Thieneman feel like a priority because of his production and potential.
The former Purdue defensive back was one of the best safeties in the country over the past couple seasons and now is on the radar of most NFL teams as a top draft prospect. Thieneman was listed in a way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft as a potential first round pick to one of the top teams in the AFC.
Matt Miller of ESPN said that because of the inconsistency shown by the Kansas City Chiefs' current core of safeties, Thieneman would be an excellent pickup for the perennial Super Bowl contenders with the projected No. 30 pick in the first round.
"That could open the door for Kansas City to select Thieneman, who intercepted six passes at Purdue in 2023 and racked up 104 tackles last season. He transferred to Oregon, where he'll be able to play both deep and box safety in Dan Lanning's pro-style defense. His size (6-foot, 207 pounds) and playmaking instincts should allow him to thrive with the Ducks," Miller said.
Currently, the Chiefs have Bryan Cooks and Jaden Hicks penciled in as starters at safety. If selected, Thieneman could come in and give Kansas City some much-needed firepower in the secondary, something that has been missing since Tyrann Mathieu departed the organization in 2021.
Thieneman would also be the second consecutive Ducks' defensive player to be selected in the first round after defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was taken with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Also listed in Miller's mock draft was Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World, who was slotted to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 23 pick. The No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player to enter the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings, World would be the second Ducks offensive tackle taken in back-to-back draft after Josh Conerly Jr. was taken by the Washington Commanders with the No. 29 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Interestingly enough, both Thieneman and World are newcomers to the Ducks this year, both making their way via transfer portal. They are apart of the No. 5 transfer portal class according to 247Sports. Another transfer pickup that could make some waves among draft circles in Oregon offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon. The transfer from USC was ranked as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in the transfer portal.
It's becoming more rare to see guards go in the first round, but an amazing year up front from Pregnon and World could see the Ducks have potential two first round pick offensive lineman for the first time in program history,