Oregon Offensive Lineman Duo On Verge Of Program History In 2026 NFL Draft
When Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World both transferred to the Oregon Ducks this past offseason, they quickly elevated the Ducks' offensive line into one of the best in the country. Out of eligibility, Pregnon and World will head to the 2026 NFL Draft now that the Ducks' College Football Playoff run has ended.
The two star offensive linemen have a chance to make program history by becoming the first pair of Oregon offensive linemen to be selected in the first round. The last time that the Ducks had multiple offensive lineman taken in the first three rounds was the 2015 NFL Draft with former Oregon stars Hronis Grassu and Jake Fisher. However, did World hurt his draft stock in the Peach Bowl against Indiana?
World-Beating Offensive Tackle
World was one of the hottest commodities in the transfer portal over this past offseason when he transferred into Oregon from Nevada. The Southern California native was ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings.
Since arriving in Eugene, World has been a big piece of the Ducks' offense. As the starting left tackle, he's played a key role as quarterback Dante Moore's blindside protector. Apart from an off game in the loss to Indiana in the regular season, World dominated his regular season competition after making the jump from Group of 5 to Power 4. Against Texas Tech in the CFP, World and the entire Ducks line had trouble slowing down the Red Raiders' pass rush.
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has World listed as his No. 8 offensive tackle in his latest positional ranking. He has the size to succeed at the next level with his 6-8, 318 pound frame. It will be interesting to see how he tests at the combine in the spring.
He missed a majority of the second half against Indiana in the Peach Bowl, and Oregon's offensive line struggled in general against the Hoosiers. Will World's stock move up or down in the pre-draft process?
Pregnon Plowing The Way
Another offseason acquisition, Pregnon made his way from USC to Oregon for his final year in college. He was listed as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings.
The Nevada transfer shored up the left side of the offensive line along with World. Pregnon has been a big part of the Ducks' run game this year, helping pave the wave for Dierre Hill Jr., Jordon Davison, and Noah Whittington.
Pregnon is ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in Kiper's latest big board.
Elite Coaching
Oregon offensive line A'lique Terry was a key factor in the Ducks' offensive line finishing as a Joe Moore Award finalist. The up-and-coming Terry has been quietly building a resume as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country.
During the 2024 NFL Draft, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson went in the first round to the Las Vegas Raiders, Last year's draft, Terry saw offensive tackles Ajani Cornelius and Josh Conerly Jr. become draft picks with the latter going in the first round.
This season, Terry has a chance to have multiple early-round selections under his watch. It would be a remarkable feat for one of the brightest position coaches in the country.
