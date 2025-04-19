Nevada Transfer Isaiah World: Oregon Ducks' Next Great Offensive Tackle?
Replacing a presumptive first-round draft pick is a tall task. When that first-round prospect is an offensive lineman, the left tackle at that, the feat can feel Herculean. Nevada transfer Isaiah World is the man appointed with the responsibility of replacing Oregon Ducks All-American & All-Big-10 offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who will likely hear his name called on Day 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft next week. From former All-American Penei Sewell to Conerly Jr., and even former Ducks tackle Ajani Cornelius, Oregon is developing an impressive lineage of offensive tackles.
World projects to be the next in line to take over the mantle as the man on the island and dominate immediately. The 6-8, 312-pound specimen is not a stranger to the duty as he has 22 starts and 23 appearances in two full seasons of game action, but the jump from the Mountain West conference to the Big Ten is a noticeable leap. World knows exactly why he chose Oregon, and that’s to be developed into the best player possible.
"The track record here has been unbelievable. Coach Lanning had a good program, a good system for me. I felt like this was just the right place for me to grow. It's on the West Coast, I'm from San Diego. Wasn't too far from home. I felt like this was the right place for me," World said.
As for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, he can’t speak highly enough about World and the potential that he possesses both as a player and as a man with his personality and workmanlike attitude off the field of play. Lanning has always been energetic and enthusiastic in pressers and interviews, but rarely does he speak so markedly about an individual as he did with World.
“It’s just that God doesn’t make very many people like that,” coach Dan Lanning said. “He’s got a great spirit every single day. He has the right mindset and the right attitude. This is a guy that played basketball in high school and then kind of he’s grown into a football player. With that size and strength, it’s something that we really want to take advantage of.”
Offensive line coach A’Lique Terry waxed poetic about World and his abilities and leadership qualities as well when asked.
“Great athlete, great movement skills, great body control, loves the game,” Terry said. “I think it’s going to be a really good benefit for all our young guys to see somebody who really loves the game. He’s a junkie for football. I’m glad he’s a Duck. He’s one of those game changers.”
Works just isn’t projected to be a starter, he’s expected to step into a role as one of the best offensive tackles in the nation. Former Oregon Ducks All-Pac-10 offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz laid out the expectation in no minced words on the Bleav In Oregon podcast.
"The first time I watched World play, I texted my buddy and said, 'He will be a top-10 pick next year,'” said former NFL offensive Geoff Schwartz.
World works hard and loves the game. Those basic principles, coupled with his god-given ability, make for a rare breed of player. If World has the type of season the Oregon staff and analyst pool thinks he can, he’ll be one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 NFL Draft class.