Oregon Making Early Recruiting Push for 4-Star Linebacker

The Oregon Ducks are off and running in the recruiting race for class of 2028 linebacker Landon Miller. Oregon has wasted no time in reaching out to the talented defender.

Landon Miller in Contact With Oregon Ducks

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Landin Miller is a 6-2, 210 pound linebacker out of Concord, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 linebacker in the class of 2028 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

On the first day that it was allowed for college coaches to reach out to class of 2028 recruits, Miller was in a group chat with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and a handful of others on the staff. Such as defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, inside linebackers coach Brian Michaelowski, and general manager Tyler Dean.

This was according to Adam Gorney of Rivals, who spoke to Miller about the connection with him and Oregon.

“They told me I am a No. 1 priority, that was pretty cool to hear,” Miller said. “Most schools are just letting me know they are excited to start building the relationship with me and kick off this recruitment officially.”

Oregon offered Miller back in May of 2025. Other big programs such as as the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have also offered.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In eight games as a sophomore for De La Salle High School in 2025, Miller had 38 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery. De La Salle lost to Santa Margarita in the CIF State Open Championship game.

Oregon has yet to receive a commitment in the 2028 recruiting class. As for now, their focus appears to be on finishing out the 2027 cycle on a high note. The Ducks are up to 18 commits in the 2027 class, with 12 of those commits being rated as either four or five star recruits. The most recent commit was on Tuesday, with five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant picking Oregon live on The Pat McAfee Show.

"(Oregon) was really always my dream school, growing up. When they started recruiting me, it felt like family from the start. How they are producing with their receivers," Guerrant said. "I have seen myself there from the start."

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Guerrant is now the highest rated Duck recruit in the 2027 class. He helped boost their recruiting class ranking up to No. 7 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten per Rivals. The Ducks are now ahead of their west coast rivals, USC, for the second highest Big Ten team in the 2027 class rankings. USC is now No. 9 overall in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten.

Both are behind Ohio State, who is ranked No. 6 overall and No. 1 in the Big Ten. On the field this season, Oregon will be on the road to face both USC and Ohio State.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.