One Quality Trait in Each Oregon Ducks EDGE Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have landed a total of 19 commitments in the 2027 class, including some of their top targets, before the class began on the defensive side of the ball. The Ducks staff made certain positions a priority in this class, landing three prospects at the EDGE position.

Each of these recruits brings something unique to the table, including the best trait about each of them. Here is what each of the three commits at the EDGE position has that is most valuable to the Ducks and their staff.

Rashad Streets - Quickness/Speed

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks five-star EDGE rusher Rashad Streets is by far the fastest player off the edge in the Ducks' 2027 commitment class thus far.

Streets continues to show that being quick to the point is exactly what is needed off the edge, as he has quick hands and feet when making moves, but is also quick when it comes to making mental decisions. This is just one thing that he does well, but it is by far his most valuable trait, as he is even faster than most linebackers, which makes him a lethal weapon on the line.

It is no secret that Streets is a high school star, but if he can maintain his quickness while building on his frame, then he has the chance to be the most gifted EDGE in the class.

Cameron Pritchett - Strength

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is all smiles during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks four-star EDGE rusher Cameron Pritchett from the state of Alabama catches the eye with his strength. He has the chance to see a college field quickly, because his strength is beyond his age, as he has shown that he can bull rush and set the edge in almost any situation. This has allowed opposing offenses very little opportunity to run to his side of the line, along with a limited blocking scheme on the outside of the line. This is due to the fact that he draws double teams often.

Strength is the first thing that is needed when playing anywhere on the defensive line, as this is likely the one thing that stood out the most to most coaches recruiting Pritchett, including coach Dan Lanning and his staff.

Josh Christensen - Positional Versatility

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning (left) speaks during a Vrbo Fiesta Bowl news conference on Dec. 26, 2023, at the Lincoln J. Ragsdale Executive Terminal at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

If there was anyone in the Oregon Ducks' class with the most unique trait, it would be three-star EDGE rusher Josh Christensen. Christensen has the most positional versatility on the defensive line, as he can slide inside, but can also play EDGE when needed. He has shown that his size is the perfect mix of being able to play multiple positions, while also being able to at least hold his own when doing so.

Such versatility in college will allow Christensen to see the field faster than most, as he won't be locked into just one position, and will instead have the chance to contribute wherever the most help in needed.

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