Oregon Ducks' Emmanuel Pregnon Reveals Reason For Transferring From USC Trojans
Over the offseason, the Oregon Ducks have made some major moves to revamp their offensive line. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks reeled in the No. 1 player in the transfer portal in Nevada offensive tackle Isaiah World and managed to pull elite guard Emmanuel Pregnon away from their Big Ten conference rivals, the USC Trojans.
Pregnon, the No. 3 interior offensive and No. 21 player in the portal according to 247Sports, has all but solidified himself as a starter throughout the Ducks' spring ball practices.
It came as a shock to USC fans when Pregnon entered the portal after Trojans' offensive line coach Zach Hanson guarenteed Pregnon's return to Los Angeles prior to the season's end. However, Pregnon ultimately did enter his name into the portal on Jan. 3 and less than two weeks later found a home with the Ducks.
"I felt like there were a lot of things that Oregon provided that I felt would be a necessity towards my growth as a player and that I feel I needed. It was one of the main targets for me out of the portal," Pregnon said.
Oregon has had recent sucess in developing offensive linema for the NFL. In the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks might add another first-round selection with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. expected to be taken somewhere in the back half of the opening round.
Pregnon also credited Oregon's offensive scheme as one of the main factors in his recruitment.
"I've been playing for quite a while now, I would say I'm somewhat versed, but the game of football is ever-expanding. There's always something new to learn whether it's scheme or formation, just something new to pick up. In terms of just a pro-style offense, Oregon provided all of that and I feel like that will give me a really good start in time for becoming a pro," Pregnon said.
MORE: Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Details Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Swagger' And 'Arm Talent'
Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry was gushing over Pregnon during a media availability session last week.
"He's going to end up like on a freak list..He's played a ton of good football, obviously protecting for Caleb Williams at USC, and having that experience. He's come in and learned the system, getting with the younger guys, getting some indie drills with those guys, asks the proper questions. He's not uncomfortable with asking questions if he doesn't know," Terry said.
The Ducks will have a lot of reshuffling to do along the offensive line for this upcoming season, but with pieces like Pregnon and World, it should expedite the process. Oregon also brought in four-star Texas State transfer, offensive tackle Alex Harkey.
The three transfers alongside the Ducks' returning starting center should help ease the offense back into a College Football Playoff-caliber unit, one who is losing over half of their starters from a season ago.