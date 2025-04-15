Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Lineman Isaiah World Praised By Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry
The Oregon Ducks reeled in the No. 4 transfer portal class this offseason according to 247Sports, bringing some of the top portal talent into Eugene. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks were able to land the then-ranked No. 1 player in the transfer portal, Nevada offensive tackle Isaiah World.
World comes to Oregon with tons of expectations and throughout the first couple of practices during the Ducks' spring ball period, it's clear he has been living up to them and then some.
Over the past weekend during a media availability session, Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry was through the moon when talking about World's commitment to the game.
"I'm glad he's a Duck. I'm just be completely honest with you, he's one of those game changers, for real. Great athlete, great movement skills, great body control, and he loves the game. I think it's gonna be a really good benefit for all our young guys to see somebody who really loves the game. He's a junkie for football," Terry said.
At the beginning of Oregon's spring ball period, Lanning lauded World's physicality and mental mindset. With World standing at 6-8, 309 pounds, it's easy to see why he is the top ranked offensive tackle in the portal according to 247Sports.
"It's just that God doesn't make very many people like that, right? This is a guy that played basketball in high school, and then kind of has grown into a football player. With that size and strength, it's something that we really want to take advantage of. He's got a great spirit every single day. He has the right mindset and the right attitude," Lanning said.
World isn't the only offensive lineman the Ducks landed in the transfer portal. Oregon brought in two other transfers in USC offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon and Texas State offensive tackle Alex Harkey.
Oregon brought in one of the top offensive line tranfer classes with Pregnon checking in as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in the class according to 247Sports. Harkey isn't too far behind, being slotted as the No. 17 offensive tackle and the No. 115 player in the portal.
"All those guys have played high quality football, so you can see that now eight practices in they're getting more comfortable with our techniques, getting more comfortable with our system. They're going to be big contributors for us," Terry said.
The Ducks have had good offensive line units under Terry's watch, but despite losing starting offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. to the 2025 NFL Draft, this year's group is shaping up to be one of the best yet in recent memory for the Ducks.