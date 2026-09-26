Oregon Ducks Facing Uncertainty With USC's Jahkeem Stewart Announcement

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks will face a No. 12 USC Trojans defense that's looked suspect.

USC, despite its 4-0 start, has surrendered 30 points or more the last two weeks against Louisiana and Rutgers. Boding well for Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer to unleash quarterback Dante Moore, plus a deep skills position group in multiple ways. Coach Dan Lanning will likely drop his own input on how to expose the Trojans, especially since he's dominated in this series.

Oregon Football / X

Oregon plans to bring the storm in its famed "stormtrooper" look inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Including raining down on this up-and-down USC defense that also looks depleted.

The status of Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart has been closely monitored, and he just threw a big curveball in the morning of Sept. 26 thanks to a social media announcement that turned heads.

USC Defensive Tackle Jahkeem Stewart Trending to Play

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart sat out all four USC games with a walking boot over his foot. He even tried warming up for the week one Fresno State showdown in Los Angeles but became a scratch.

The social media post could be a reaction to coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans clearing Stewart for the Ducks, or the star defensive lineman could be reacting to being sidelined for another week.

Jahkeem Stewart's IG story this morning 👀✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ISiMj6ITe0 — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) September 26, 2026

Stewart's potential presence alters USC's defensive line rotation greatly ahead of the heavyweight showdown between the Trojans and Ducks. USC went four deep inside with Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren, Jamaal Jarrett, Floyd Boucard and Jide Abasiri during the hot start.

VanSumeren, Jarrett and Boucard are the established run stuffers. Abasiri does a little of everything including penetrating through pass protections. But here's why Stewart being on the eve of playing before kickoff realters how Oregon attacks on offense.

Impact of Jahkeem Stewart vs. Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Darby Winter

Mehringer and his offense would have to deal with USC's most versatile defensive lineman. Stewart is even more of a Swiss Army knife type compared to the Trojans' best trench defense star Abasiri.

Stewart already brings an imposing 6-6, 270-pound frame to the field. But presents a long wingspan that puts him at an immediate advantage against opposing offensive linemen. Stewart knows when to strike quick and then allow his rapid fire feet to complete the rest.

Patterson would gain the luxury of moving Stewart up and down the defensive line to cause confusion and disruption. He's the type of defender offensive lines must slide their protection towards. Patterson may even become convinced to throw a look that involves Stewart lining up next to rising edge rush star Luke Wafle in a "pick-your-poison" scheme.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson already loves to disguise his coverages to confuse quarterbacks. He's even rolling with two banged up cornerbacks in Alex Graham and Jontez Williams in all likelihood, the latter sharing he plans to play amid his injury. But Patterson loves drawing up mismatches along the defensive line too.

So now all five offensive linemen even the interior must become aware of Stewart's presence. Since he has let it be known he aims to fire off on the ball and force discomfort for Moore and company. This now places Oregon in a situation where more screens or designed draw plays get incorporated to still test the edge rusher room.

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