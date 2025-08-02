Oregon Ducks Fall Camp Position Battles Heating Up On Offense?
The Oregon Ducks have begun fall camp, and with it, position battles are beginning to take shape. With all the turnover the Ducks have had on both sides of the ball coming into the 2025 season, fall camp for Oregon could have major implications for who will start.
The Ducks' quarterback room will be one to watch in the coming weeks, with quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad competing for the starting role.
Moore sat behind Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel, spending the last year learning the Ducks' offensive coordinator Will Stein’s system, but Moore is now expected by many to be Oregon's starter. Barring an extremely poor fall camp, Moore will most likely start for the Ducks in week one against Montana State.
The Ducks' running back room is undergoing a massive position battle. Oregon running back Noah Whittington and transfer running back Makhi Hughes will most likely split carries. Whittington is returning for what will be his fourth year with Oregon.
Whittington played in all 14 games last season for the Ducks, amassing 540 yards on the ground and tacking on six touchdowns. Whittington had a big role in the Big Ten championship game against Penn State, rushing a season high 15 times for 82 yards. Whittington has a real chance to be the Ducks' No. 1 back with a successful fall camp.
Hughes will provide stiff competition for Whittington in the race to be the No. 1 running back. Hughes had a stellar season with Tulane in 2024, rushing for 1,401 yards on 265 attempts. Hughes also finished No. 20 in the nation in rushing yards/game with over 100. Hughes had five games last season with multiple touchdowns.
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment
MORE: How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far
Ducks running back Jay Harris could potentially work his way into a partial role in Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein’s offense. Harris appeared in four games for Oregon last season and carried the ball ten times for 35 yards and a touchdown over the last year. If Harris impresses during fall camp, he could play his way into the rotation with Hughes and Whittington.
The Oregon wide receiver room is perhaps the most interesting position group on the entire team. Ducks wideout Evan Stewart went down with an injury that could potentially see him miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season. In Stewart's absence, freshman receiver Dakorien Moore, junior Justius Lowe, senior Gary Bryant Jr, and sophomore Jurrion Dickey are all competing for the No. 1 role.
Justius Lowe may have the inside track to being the No. 1 receiver, as the junior saw action in 11 of the Ducks' 14 games last season. Lowe had six multi-reception games last season and is tabbed to take a big step forward next year.