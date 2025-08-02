Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Fall Camp Position Battles Heating Up On Offense?

As the Oregon Ducks prepare for the 2025 season opener against the Montana State Bobcats, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks staff still have some position battles to figure out on the current roster.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have begun fall camp, and with it, position battles are beginning to take shape. With all the turnover the Ducks have had on both sides of the ball coming into the 2025 season, fall camp for Oregon could have major implications for who will start.

The Ducks' quarterback room will be one to watch in the coming weeks, with quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad competing for the starting role.

Moore sat behind Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel, spending the last year learning the Ducks' offensive coordinator Will Stein’s system, but Moore is now expected by many to be Oregon's starter. Barring an extremely poor fall camp, Moore will most likely start for the Ducks in week one against Montana State.

The Ducks' running back room is undergoing a massive position battle. Oregon running back Noah Whittington and transfer running back Makhi Hughes will most likely split carries. Whittington is returning for what will be his fourth year with Oregon. 

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Whittington played in all 14 games last season for the Ducks, amassing 540 yards on the ground and tacking on six touchdowns. Whittington had a big role in the Big Ten championship game against Penn State, rushing a season high 15 times for 82 yards. Whittington has a real chance to be the Ducks' No. 1 back with a successful fall camp. 

Hughes will provide stiff competition for Whittington in the race to be the No. 1 running back. Hughes had a stellar season with Tulane in 2024, rushing for 1,401 yards on 265 attempts. Hughes also finished No. 20 in the nation in rushing yards/game with over 100. Hughes had five games last season with multiple touchdowns.

Ducks running back Jay Harris could potentially work his way into a partial role in Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein’s offense. Harris appeared in four games for Oregon last season and carried the ball ten times for 35 yards and a touchdown over the last year. If Harris impresses during fall camp, he could play his way into the rotation with Hughes and Whittington.

The Oregon wide receiver room is perhaps the most interesting position group on the entire team. Ducks wideout Evan Stewart went down with an injury that could potentially see him miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season. In Stewart's absence, freshman receiver Dakorien Moore, junior Justius Lowe, senior Gary Bryant Jr, and sophomore Jurrion Dickey are all competing for the No. 1 role. 

Oregon Ducks Justius Lowe Will Stein Dan Lanning position battle Big Ten Conference dakorien moore
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Justius Lowe (14) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Justius Lowe may have the inside track to being the No. 1 receiver, as the junior saw action in 11 of the Ducks' 14 games last season. Lowe had six multi-reception games last season and is tabbed to take a big step forward next year. 

