Oregon Ducks Fall Camp Winners, Losers: Which Position Stands Out Most?
The 2025 college football season is quickly approaching, and the Oregon Ducks are gearing up for a big season. While practices have been closed to the media, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the staff have been providing key updates throughout fall camp.
With the season kicking off at the end of August, each position is being heavily evaluated. Many players are competing for a starting role, and some positions and players are standing out more than others.
Oregon Ducks Practice Winners
Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore
True freshman wide receiver Dakorian Moore has been one of the quickest risers of camp. The season has not begun, but Moore is expected to break out quickly.
With the injury to wide receiver Evan Stewart, the position group does not have a true No. 1 wide receiver. Moore has the chance to do that as a true freshman.
"He wants to be perfect," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So, I'm excited to see what Dakorien does."
Running Back Room
The Oregon Ducks running back room continues to impress each week and is earning continuous praise from the staff. Through the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Ducks brought in Makhi Hughes, who is coming with much excitement.
In addition to Hughes, the running back room features veterans Noah Whittington, Jayden Limar, Jay Harris, and Da'Juan Riggs. The incoming freshmen feature Dierre Hill and Jordon Davison.
It is a talented position, and Oregon may have one of the deepest running back rooms in college football. Running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples expressed his excitement about the newcomers while speaking to the media.
"Those guys are football junkies. You have freshmen who probably spend just as much time as the older guys, if not more, in the film room, learning plays and the system. I mean, those guys are years beyond their time, and they've already come and shown and flashed during this camp," Samples said.
With a deep room that continues to impress throughout fall camp, the Oregon Ducks offense has the chance to truly impress in 2025, leading to another stellar season.
Oregon Ducks Practice Losers
Secondary Faces Injuries
The Oregon Ducks faced another major injury, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Freshman defensive back Trey McNutt, a five-star prospect coming out of high school, broke his right leg.
Before McNutt’s injury, the Ducks were having a fairly healthy fall camp, which has been one of the biggest positives of practice. Outside of Stewart earlier in the offseason, McNutt is the first player to face a significant injury.
“You never want to see a player get injured. Trey broke his leg, had surgery. He's going to be able to recover from that,” Lanning said during a recent fall presser. “It's something we think he'll be able to come back from this season sooner than later, but I don't want to put a timeline on that.”
The Oregon Ducks have been having a positive camp, with a deep roster stepping up. Even with the positions in a competition, Oregon has a talented roster that can help lead the Ducks to success in 2025.
The Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. PT.