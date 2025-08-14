Oregon Ducks Receiver Dakorien Moore Gaining Best Freshman Buzz
Dan Lanning has secured a handful of five-star recruits since his Oregon Ducks coaching tenure began in 2022. With changes to the roster in 2025, there are as many opportunities as ever for freshmen to step into big offensive roles this fall.
One of those freshmen is five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. The Duncanville, Texas, star was rated the No. 1 wide receiver in his class.
Moore Set For A Key Offensive Role
ESPN reporter Billy Tucker projected the top 10 freshmen in the 2025 season, and Moore ranked No. 1 on the list.
Moore recorded 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns as senior for one of the premier high schools in Texas. He tallied over 4,000 yards in his high school career, averaging 20.2 yards per catch and 48 touchdowns.
The freshman wideout is just one of two receivers ranked inside Tucker's top-10, although Syracuse Orange's Demetres Samuel plays both defensive back and receiver.
The wideout’s teammates have given him high praise for his athleticism and work ethic off the field. At Big Ten Media Days in July, multiple Ducks players and Lanning revealed in exclusive interviews with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus how Moore has impressed early in his Oregon tenure.
"He wants to be perfect," Lanning told Amaranthus. "He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So, I'm excited to see what Dakorien does."
Last season Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith established himself as one of the top players at his position in the nation as just a freshman. Smith helped the Buckeyes to a National Championship, something that Moore and the Ducks have their eyes on this season.
Moore was already poised to be a key contributor this season when he enrolled in the spring. With returning veteran wideout Evan Stewart prepared to miss time this season, Moore may have an even greater role in 2025.
Quarterback Connection
In addition to being a standout football athlete, Moore showcased his speed on the track. He ran both the 100 meters and 200 meters, as well as participating in the relays. His quickness may make him an important weapon for Oregon’s projected starting quarterback Dante Moore.
“His blazing speed and explosiveness, combined with savvy route running and elite ball skills, should make him a go-to receiver for new starting quarterback Dante Moore,” Tucker wrote.
The potential quarterback and wide receiver duo have been building chemistry since Dakorien’s arrival to Eugene. Dante had high praise for Dakorien during spring practices, saying, “He’s doing what’s advertised.”
Dante is competing with Austin Novosad for the starting quarterback position, which has yet to be named publicly. Dante was thrown into action early during his true freshman season with the UCLA Bruins, where he had an up-and-down season.
The quarterback transferred to Oregon heading into the 2024 season. He redshirted last year as he learned behind veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Dakorien predicted that Dante will win the Heisman Trophy when he appeared on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark earlier this summer. If Dante earns the starting nod this fall, both he and Dakorien could be breakout offensive players.