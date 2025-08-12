Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Predicted To Make Biggest Impact To Offense
The Oregon Ducks' wide receiver position is one of the most concerning areas of the roster heading into the season. Oregon has talented players, but with wide receiver Evan Stewart expected to miss significant time with a knee injury, depth is a concern.
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore is entering his true freshman season. He joined the program as a five-star recruit. Per the Rivals Industry Rating, Moore was the No. 5 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 wide receiver, and the No. 2 player from Texas. Moore could now be trending towards having a breakout season as a true freshman for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
Moore To Make Crucial Impact
Lanning and the Ducks lost wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL. Losing Stewart to an injury on top of that leaves room for the current players to compete to be the No. 1 receiver. Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman believes Moore is in the perfect position to make an impact on the Ducks quickly.
“Dakorien Moore is as important to Oregon’s success here as anybody,” Wasserman said on the PFF College Football Show. “I think wide receiver might be the position that we have the most questions about. But, it helps to have the number one guy in the country coming in as a true freshman.”
While Moore may not have the experience that other players on the roster have, with his talent, he could become one of the top wide receivers. Wasserman went on to compete Moore to New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
“I looked at Dakorien Moore and went, ‘Oh, that’s Stefon Diggs.’ Okay. I think that’s the type of player you’re looking at,” Wasserman continued. “Lighting after the catch. He can stop and start on a dime. He’s tough. He’s competitive. Look, Moore has got a serious opportunity here to step in as Oregon’s top guy.”
Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Room
Moore is a talented athlete coming in with high expectations, but he will still be a true freshman, and it could take time for him to adjust. Once Moore gets going, he can completely open up the Ducks’ offense.
The veteran wide receiver returning to the Ducks is Gary Bryant Jr. The concern with Bryant is that he missed most of last season with an injury. In 2023, he recorded 30 receptions for 442 yards and four touchdowns. If he stays healthy, he could have a big season ahead as well, and he could be a crucial player with his leadership.
Oregon landed Florida State transfer Malik Benson following the season. He finished 2024 starting 12 games with the Seminoles, totaling 311receiving yards. With the wide receiver position looking for the No. 1 player, Benson could have a big year ahead.
The Oregon Ducks will open up the 2025 season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30.