Why Oregon Fans Should Give Quarterback Dylan Raiola A Chance Despite Criticism

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning hasn't been shy about adding talent from outside of Eugene, as for the fourth consecutive season, the Ducks have added a quarterback in the transfer portal. Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola committed to the Ducks on Monday after two seasons with the Cornhuskers. Raiola joins quarterbacks Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore as players at his position who have committed to the Ducks under Lanning.

Raiola arrives in Eugene looking for a fresh start after two seasons as the starting quarterback for Nebraska, which featured several highs and lows. Raiola threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions during his two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This past season for Nebraska, before suffering a broken fibula injury that kept him out for the year, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Oregon Fans Concerns About Dylan Raiola As Ducks Quarterback

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

As he arrives in Eugene, many Ducks fans are concerned about whether Raiola is capable of leading the Ducks to a successful season if Oregon quarterback Dante Moore decides to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Raiola’s inconsistency, especially his turnovers, is just one of the many concerns that Oregon fans have with Raiola.

In Big Ten games this season, before his injury, Raiola threw six interceptions. Raiola threw a season-high three interceptions in the Cornhuskers' ugly 34-31 road win over the Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 11.

Why Raiola Can Thrive Under Coach Dan Lanning

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

While many Ducks fans have expressed concerns regarding the former Cornhuskers starting quarterback, Raiola, earning a fresh start with the Ducks under coach Lanning could help him play at his full potential. This isn't the first time that Oregon fans have had their doubts about a transfer quarterback. When the Ducks added Bo Nix from Auburn, many fans felt he wasn't the right fit. Lanning, however, ended up turning Nix into a first-round NFL quarterback.

If Raiola can show similar growth with Lanning at Oregon, Ducks fans should be excited.

With Oregon, Raiola is also expected to have better offensive talent around him, which will help him flourish as a quarterback. Lanning, during his four seasons as Oregon’s coach, has done a remarkable job of developing quarterbacks, including with Moore. Before transferring to Oregon and learning under Lanning, Moore struggled in his one season with the UCLA Bruins in 2023.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Raiola, who has experienced his fair share of ups and downs in his two seasons with Nebraska, looks to follow in Moore’s footsteps. If Moore decides to return to Oregon, Raiola could benefit from playing backup to him next season. When Moore transferred to Oregon, he spent a season playing behind Gabriel, which was massive for his development as a quarterback. The same could be the case for Raiola.

Raiola is set to join several other talented transfer portal additions on offense that will help him thrive if he’s the starter for the Ducks next season. Recent transfer additions by Lanning and the Ducks include Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh and UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks.

