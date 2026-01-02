Oregon Fans Will Love What Dante Moore Said After Winning Orange Bowl

The Oregon Ducks are heading to the College Football Playoff semifinals after defeating Texas Tech 23-0 in the Orange Bowl. It wasn't a pretty performance from the Ducks' offense, who needed a big second half push to overcome the Red Raiders.

Dante Moore threw for 234 yards and one interception on 26 of 33 pass attempts, and he was named as the game's Offensive MVP. It was the first game since Oregon's Nov. 8 win over Iowa that the Ducks' quarterback failed to score a touchdown.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Of course, everybody loves the deep throw. Everybody likes the long runs. But like Coach Lanning said, just got to keep chipping away. Next-play mentality," Moore said.

The Ducks went into the second half with a slim 6-0 lead, but had some disappointing moments on the offensive side of the ball as they failed to capitalize on a great defensive game. Instead of getting down on themselves, Moore said Oregon's offense kept the mentality that coach Dan Lanning has been preaching all season long.

"We seen on film that Texas Tech defense was really good. At the end of the day, getting a win, what we have to is run the ball, throw the ball, defensive stops. Just getting the win is the biggest thing, especially in moments like this," Moore said. "But overall got to give credit to Texas Tech, and I'm excited for the future."

In the second half, Oregon stuck to their game plan and were able to put up 17 points to put the Red Raiders away for good. Although Oregon didn't pass for a touchdown, they were able to combine timely completions and big runs to extend their lead in the second half.

Not Looking Too Far Ahead

Oregon is now one win away from coming back to Hard Rock Stadium. With the national championship game being played at Hard Rock, home of the Orange Bowl, the Ducks got a chance to see what playing at the venue is like if they do end up making it to the final.

Moore said that Oregon hasn't been looking too far ahead and preached a message that has been echoed all season long by the program.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



MORE: Oregon Ducks Make History With Orange Bowl Helmets

MORE: Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Days Before Oregon vs. Texas Tech

MORE: Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

"Like Coach Lanning always says, you never want to look too far ahead. You want to be where your feet is at, being in the present moment...Being in Miami was great. Great weather, of course. I'm just proud of the fans that traveled out here from Eugene. But yeah, of course that's everybody's team's end goal, but you can never look too far ahead; we've got to worry about the next day," Moore said.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) carries the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cole Wisniewski (5) defends during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Indiana beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl, Moore and the Ducks are set up for a rematch against the Hoosiers in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Recommended Articles