Fab’s Second One-Man, Five-Round Fantasy Football Mock Draft For 2026

The NFL offseason has already been a wild ride for coaching staffs, as 10 of the 32 teams will enter next season with a new head coach. What’s more, several teams have added offensive coordinators whose systems will impact fantasy player values. If you don’t think OCs are vital, ask Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence about Liam Coen.

Mayfield lost Coen as his coordinator in Tampa Bay and saw his fantasy and statistical value fall, while Lawrence gained him as a head coach in Jacksonville and went on to produce a career-best season. Coaching changes have also helped the value of other players including Ashton Jeanty, who moves up slightly with Klint Kubiak now the head man in Las Vegas.

The recent release of Tyreek Hill from Miami’s roster also had an effect on this mock, as Jaylen Waddle moves up a few spots compared to my initial mock draft.

That is, assuming the Dolphins don’t move him in the offseason!

So, without further ado, here’s my second one-man, five-round mock for 2026!

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 1 Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.2 2 Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.3 3 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.4 4 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.5 5 Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 1.6 6 De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 1.7 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 1.8 8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks 1.9 9 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 1.10 10 James Cook, RB, Bills 1.11 11 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 1.12 12 Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

Notes: Robinson remains my top overall pick, followed by Nacua, Chase, Gibbs, and McCaffrey. CMC does come with risk, especially given his age and the high number of touches he had this season. Let’s also not forget that McCaffrey wasn’t the most durable running back in three of his previous five seasons. Achane has proven to be a reliable, high-end option, and there might not be a more consistent wideout in fantasy football than St. Brown.

Cook has pushed his way into the top 10 after leading the league in rushing, and I’ve kept Lamb in the first round despite a disappointing 2025 season. McBride finished with 100-plus more PPR points than the next-best tight end, and his stats over the past two years make him worth a first-round pick at what is the thinnest position in fantasy football.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 12 Drake London, WR, Falcons 2.14 11 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 2.15 10 Nico Collins, WR, Texans 2.16 9 Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 2.17 8 Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars 2.18 7 Chris Olave, WR, Saints 2.19 6 Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 2.20 5 Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 2.21 4 George Pickens, WR, Cowboys 2.22 3 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 2.23 2 Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs 2.24 1 Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Notes: The round starts with London, who will now play under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. I moved Jeanty up a few spots with Kubiak taking over the offense in Sin City, one spot ahead of Brown. Etienne is a second-rounder at this point, but, his value greatly depends on whether he stays in Duval County. Chris Olave’s breakout year moves him into the top 20, and George Pickens is a second-rounder … if he stays in Dallas (initial reports suggest that the Cowboys will place their franchise tag on him for the 2026 campaign).

It’s hard to rank Rice, who could be facing another offseason of doubt due to off-field issues, but at this point, he’s off the board in Round 2. Jefferson is also difficult to rank, but I’m hoping the Vikings move on from J.J. McCarthy in favor of a veteran quarterback like Kyler Murray or Kirk Cousins. Otherwise, Jefferson likely won’t move back into Round 1.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 1 Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders 3.26 2 Josh Allen, QB, Bills 3.27 3 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 3.28 4 Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 3.29 5 A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles 3.30 6 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 3.31 7 RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos 3.32 8 Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 3.33 9 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 3.34 10 Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys 3.35 11 Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos 3.36 12 Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

Notes: Bowers is the top pick in the round. Like Jeanty, he will benefit from Kubiak and a new quarterback (likely Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza). Allen is the first field general off the board, followed by Malik Nabers. The Giants’ wideout will rise or fall in future mocks based on his recovery from a major knee injury. Barkley is now a thid rounder after a disappointing 2025 season and headintg into his age-29 campaign with the Eagles.

The Chargers have a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, so Omarion Hampton’s value has increased slightly. I like McMillan as a potential breakout candidate in Year 2, as he comes in one spot behind A J. Brown (who could be on the move). Williams is a solid third-rounder in drafts, assuming the Cowboys bring him back for 2026.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 12 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks 4.38 11 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots 4.39 10 Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 4.40 9 Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 4.41 8 Davante Adams, WR, Rams 4.42 7 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 4.43 6 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins 4.44 5 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers 4.45 4 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 4.46 3 Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants 4.47 2 Breece Hall, RB, Jets 4.48 1 Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

Notes: This round has a ton of question marks, most notably at running back. Walker is slated to become a free agent after his Super Bowl MVP performance, but can the Seahawks really cut him loose with Zach Charbonnet’s knee injury? Stay tuned. Henderson is clearly talented, but Rhamondre Stevenson appears set to limit his fantasy ceiling once again.

Judkins is a fourth-rounder for now, but will he be ready for the start of the 2026 season, coming off a gruesome leg injury? Skattebo also suffered a nasty leg injury, so we’ll have to follow his recovery as well. Sticking with the running backs, Hall is slated to become a free agent. Will the Jets franchise tag him, or allow him to test his free-agent market?

At wide receiver, Waddle has moved up a few spots with Hill no longer in South Beach. He’s a spot ahead of Egbuka, who I still like as a breakout player even after he fell off a statistical cliff in the second half of his rookie campaign in Tampa Bay.

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 1 Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers 5.50 2 D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears 5.51 3 Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 5.52 4 Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts 5.53 5 Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 5.54 6 Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals 5.55 7 Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 5.56 8 Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 5.57 9 Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers 5.58 10 Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 5.59 11 Christian Watson, WR, Packers 5.60 12 Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Notes: This round starts with Evans, who will be a WR2 in fantasy drafts assuming he remains with the Buccaneers. Swift has the edge on Kyle Monangai in Chicago’s backfield (for now), and their teammate, Loveland, has pushed all the way until the top 60. I’ve ranked him third among tight ends in redrafts, behind only McBride and Bowers.

Wilson is tough to rank until we know who will play quarterback for the Cardinals, but he’s also hard to pass up at this point in the mock. As you’ll notice, he comes in ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr., who isn’t in my top 60. Maye is the third quarterback off the board despite his postseason struggles. He’s one of three picked in this round, followed by Hurts and Burrow.