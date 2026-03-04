Oregon Ducks Fans Will Love This Latest Mock NFL Draft
After Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman flashed their athleticism at the NFL Combine, their draft stock has seemed to rise accordingly. In ESPN's Jordan Reid's latest mock draft, he has the two Oregon Ducks being taken in the first round.
Reid has predicted that Sadiq will be taken at No. 13 overall by the Los Angeles Rams, a pick that Rams received from the Atlanta Falcons. Sadiq, if picked by the Rams, would join former Ducks teammate and current Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson in Los Angeles.
Sadiq To Join Former Oregon Teammate Terrance Ferguson?
While it is likely Sadiq will be taken in the first 15 picks thanks to his performance at the NFL Combine, the Rams taking him at No. 13 overall seems a bit interesting. The franchise drafted a tight end in 2025, as Oregon fans know.
Rams coach Sean McCoy eased Ferguson into more and more playing time as the year went on, and the Rams already have a pair of tight ends in Colby Parkinson, who is 27 years old, and Tyler Higbee, who is 33 years old.
If the Rams do take an offensive player in the first round, there may be a better chance it’s a wide receiver to replace the aging wide receiver Davante Adams and to pair another deep-threat target opposite of star wide receiver Puka Nacua.
NFL Draft Prospect Dillon Thieneman Predicted to be Taken by Cowboys
In the same mock draft, Reid projects Thieneman to be taken in the first round as well. Reid has the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys trading in the first round, with the Jets moving up to the No. 12 overall spot, and the Cowboys moving to the No. 16 spot.
With the No. 16 pick, Reid predicts the Cowboys will take Dillon Thieneman.
Thieneman Could Slot in as Day-One Starter on Cowboys
Thieneman to Dallas is a no-brainer. The Cowboys were putrid on defense in 2025 and desperately need help on the back end in the secondary. The Cowboys allowed the most points per game last season and the third-most yards per game out of all NFL teams. Thieneman's skillset is already expected to translate well to the NFL, but he would most likely be a day-one starter in the Dallas. secondary
While Sadiq and Thieneman are most likely going to be sure-fire first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, they were the only two Ducks players predicted by Reid to be taken in the first two rounds. Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon was left off of Reid’s list, who has been projected as a second-round pick in some mock drafts.
The 2026 NFL Draft begins in Pittsburgh on April 23 and ends on April 25.
Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.