Oregon Ducks Fans React To Dan Lanning's Avatar in EA Sports College Football 26
Seeing double, or not at all? Popular sports video game franchise EA Sports College Football recently released a trailer for their "Dynasty" mode, giving players the opportunity to step into the shoes of over 300 college football coaches across the nation.
However, many Oregon Ducks fans online are claiming that coach Dan Lanning's avatar may need a few tweaks.
In the video narrated by ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit and posted to the video game's social media account, Lanning is the fifth coach featured in the clip after Penn State's James Franklin, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, and Texas' Steve Sarkisian.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley Commits To Texas Longhorns, Former Oregon Ducks Pledge
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruiting Target Immanuel Iheanacho Moving Commitment Date?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions Ticket Prices Soaring
In the short snippet of Lanning's avatar, the coach's effigy stands on Rich Brooks field at Autzen Stadium, gesturing to players in a green, long sleeve shirt with an Oregon "O" on the right chest area. Sure, the casual nature of Lanning's clothes, brown hair, and stubble does illude to Oregon's main man, but there is something slightly "uncanny valley" to the design.
Though Lanning and most other coaches have not commented directly about their appearance in the video game, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin (who's well known for his active social media status) replied to a critique about his avatar with a laughing face emoji.
With this new avatar dropped, some Duck fans rushed to social media to add their own takes on Lanning's appearance.
Below are some of the most popular responses:
Another controversy surrounding this preview video includes former Oregon Ducks' linebacker Harrison Taggart. Taggart, who appears in the most recent EA Sports College Football 2026 trailer as an Oregon player, actually transferred from the Ducks to the BYU Cougars in 2022 after utilizing a redshirt for his freshman year. Taggart transferred to the Cal Golden Bears during this years' offseason.
Taggart's attachment to the Ducks in EA Sports' most recent trailer has many Duck fans wondering why a years' prior transfer with only nine total snaps over three games in his tenure with the Ducks is being billed as a playable athlete for Oregon instead of a current starter.
In the game's defense, athletes can transfer and be recruited to different colleges within the playable experience.
Back to Lanning, as the coach isn't just an avatar to play in the game, but is also one of the college football figures central to the marketing of the 2026 edition. Lanning and The Duck mascot are both featured on the 2026 deluxe edition cover. Lanning and Georgia's Kirby Smart are the only coaches on the cover to also be joined by their respective programs' mascots.
The new version of EA Sports College Football will be available on Play Station and XBOX on July 10 at 9 a.m. PT. Pre-order is currently available.
EA Sports College Football 25 became the best-selling sports-themed video game in American history based on sales last year. At launch, the game had more than 2.8 million players and 2.2 million purchasers of the deluxe version.