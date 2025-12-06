Oregon Fans Will Love What Tosh Lupoi Said About Dan Lanning And The Playoff
Former Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has officially been introduced as the new head coach of the Cal Bears, marking a full-circle return to the Bay Area. Lupoi, who played for Cal from 2000-2005 before launching his coaching career, now takes over his alma mater after leading the Ducks to defensive prowess since 2022.
During his introductory press conference, the Walnut Creek-native Lupoi delivered candid remarks about his departure from Oregon. He spoke openly about the process that led to his exit and he didn’t shy away from pointed comments about Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
Cal General Manager Ron Rivera also revealed that he called Lanning for permission as he looked at Lupoi for Cal's next coach. Lanning granted and the two had a great conversation about what makes Lupoi special - Lanning's comments weren't just "goody flowery," per Rivera, they were made of "substance" about who Lupoi is and who he's become.
If Oregon fans were worried about his commitment to the Ducks' College Football Playoff run, it's fair to push those concerns to the side.
What Tosh Lupoi Said About Dan Lanning, College Football Playoff
Despite being Cal’s next coach, Lupoi will finish out this season as Oregon’s defensive coordinator as the Ducks prepare for a College Football Playoff run. Oregon is currently ranked No. 5 in the CFP rankings and would host a first round playoff game at Autzen Stadium, if the standings remain the same.
Lupoi's plan is to return to Eugene to game plan for the playoff while simultaneously build his staff with the Bears. Lupoi said that he had already interviewed three candidates for positions on his staff. However, Lupoi made is very clear that the Ducks in the playoff will not be pushed to the side.
“Over my dead body would I be walking out on the young men in this organization, if given the choice. And so I’m gonna finish what we’ve started there," Lupoi said.
“Ultimately, having this opportunity to go coach in the playoffs, yet again, is gonna be one of the most driving forces for us in our success,” Lupoi said. ” … Every waking second of my life will be devoted to the success of this organization, when I’m away from game planning the opponent that we’ll learn come this Sunday, I believe at 10:30 a.m. … So, I’m gonna have my duties, just as if I was representing this program and if I was leaving."
The process of hiring Lupoi to Cal started around the same time as Oregon's final regular season game vs. Washington. Lupoi revealed that other coaching opportunities presented themselves.
Lupoi made sure to credit Lanning and his leadership.
"I want to just give thanks to the many leaders that have led me to this point and have changed my life from coach Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Raheem Morris, Dan Quinn, Urban Meyer, and of course, Dan Lanning," Lupoi said.
"The leadership that have afforded me this opportunity to ultimately continue to build my identity to lead to this point, along with Rob Mullens and Phil Knight, some integral individuals that I greatly respect and excited for the future here to attack this process with this organization."
Notably, Rivera took the chance to also address Lanning and how he handled Lupoi's exit.
"I want to make sure that coach Dan Lanning knows how much I appreciated him. I called him for permission. I didn't know I didn't have to do that, but I did. And he granted, we had a great conversation," Rivera said. "He spoke very highly of Tosh as well. So there were so many good things that were being said, but they just weren't goody flowery. They were substance and they were about who he was and who he is and who he's become. That to me was important."
Oregon's New Defensive Coordinator
The Oregon Ducks are expected to name Chris Hampton their next defensive coordinator.
Chris Hampton has been on Lanning’s staff with Oregon since the 2023 season as the co-defensive coordinator. Prior to his time at Oregon, Hampton was a defensive coordinator for Tulane and a defensive backs coach at Duke. Notably, Hampton was the recruiter of the year for the 2025 cycle. He flipped five-star Na’eem Offord from the Buckeyes at the end of the cycle, while also securing signings from Trey McNutt, Brandon Finney Jr. and Dorian Brew last year.
The 12-team College Football Playoff bracket will be announced on the selecton show on Sunday, Dec. 7 from 9am-noon PT.
... And then Lupoi, Lanning and the Ducks can really start to game plan.
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus