The No. 13 Oregon Ducks travel to East Lansing searching for their first win in program history at Michigan State. The Week 12 matchup against the Spartans will also mark their second Friday night game of the season, and their only one coming in Big Ten play.

With about 24 hours until kickoff, Oregon fans learned the updated statuses of several injured Ducks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were no changes between the first and second injury reports for the Ducks. Oregon did see defensive lineman Bear Alexander listed as probable and linebacker Jerry Mixon listed as doubtful on Tuesday, which were both changes from Week 11. The only change on the third injury report was the addition of wide receiver Iverson Hooks as out.

Below are all of the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. This is the third of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days before the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected on Friday ahead of the game.

Oregon Ducks' Injury Report vs. Michigan State Spartans

Out

Running Back Jordon Davison

Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks

Quarterback Dante Moore

Defensive Back Aaron Flowers

Inside Linebacker Brayden Platt

Outside Linebacker Teitum Tuioti

Defensive Lineman Matthew Johnson

Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson

Offensive Lineman Dave Iuli

Doubtful

Inside Linebacker Jerry Mixon

Probable

Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander

Oregon Ducks to Lean on Depth Again Amid Injuries

Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord (2) and linebacker Dylan Williams (11) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning has needed to lean on his depth throughout the season due to injuries. That’s involved backups seeing the field across the roster, whether it’s been at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, edge rusher or safety.

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The program continues to preach the notion that anyone on the field is considered a starter. That idea has set the team up for continued success, as star players have been sidelined.

This will be the third consecutive game that running back Jordon Davison has missed due to injury. In his absence, Oregon’s seen the emergence of Dierre Hill Jr. – who’s totaled three touchdowns in the last two games – as well as increased production from freshman Brandon Smith and veteran Da’Juan Riggs.

At linebacker, Dylan Williams stepped up against Ohio State and Michigan after Mixon picked up an injury during the Buckeyes game. Mixon notably wasn’t on the injury report before the Wolverines game, but didn’t play. He lands on the injury report for the trip to East Lansing, providing more opportunity for Williams to step into a larger role.

Oregon has also needed more production on the edge after senior Teitum Tuioti sustained a knee injury that required surgery at the end of the Ohio State game. Nasir Wyatt and Elijah Rushing primarily earned snaps in his place vs. Michigan and will be names to watch down the stretch of the season with Tuioti sidelined.

Michigan State Spartans Deal With Widespread Injury Woes

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) calls a play during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans are dealing with their own fair share of injuries, which have hindered the season with a 3-7 record. Most notably, the Spartans will be without starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who sustained an injury against the Washington Huskies in Week 11.

Quarterback Cam Fancher entered in his place, but was listed as questionable on the first three injury reports. That would likely mean freshman Kayd Coffman gets the start against Oregon, which would be his second start of the season.

“You don't all of a sudden install a different offense for a new quarterback,” Lanning said about matching up against the Spartans. “So, you had to prepare for multiple guys, see what it's going to look like. We've been able to see a few different guys this season. And that certainly played out, and that's a lot of what's happened in college football this year.”

The Ducks know well what it feels like for their starting quarterback to be ruled out with an injury, with Dante Moore being out since Week 4 with a concussion. They are quite familiar with matching up against an uncertain quarterback situation by this point, with injuries taking place across the Big Ten in 2026.

Nov 14, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Cam Fancher (2) hands the ball to running back Brandon Tullis (7) as they run against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State also witnessed standout running back Cam Edwards suffer a season-ending injury at the end of September. Tight end Joe Caudill is out, while tight end Brennan Parachek is questionable.

The injuries don’t stop there, either. Seven players were listed as questionable, one as doubtful and 10 were ruled out on the third injury report.

“As you prep for a Michigan State team, you see a team that's getting better and better. They've dealt with some injuries, like everybody is at this point in the season. But Coach (Pat) Fitzgerald does an unbelievable job,” Lanning said about the challenge Michigan State presents.

“You can see the toughness showing up with his group, and you know the pride that they play with and how hard they play,” he added. “Certainly, gives us a unique challenge traveling to a place that we actually haven't got to experience yet in East Lansing.”

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