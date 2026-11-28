The No. 12 Oregon Ducks are not yet firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, but a key reinforcement is expected to return for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks as the No. 24 Washington Huskies stand in their way.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison is a game time decision and could be returning to the offense, giving the Ducks a potential boost in the running game with fellow running back Dierre Hill Jr. sidelined against Washington. Davison has been out for the Ducks since going down in the Northwestern game, but Hill stepped up in his absence, totaling 106 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in his absence against Ohio State.

Hill continued to shine, leading Oregon's offense in the win over Michigan, but the return of Davison should give the Ducks a boost regardless of Hill's own injury status.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. breaks away as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Hill went down with an injury against Michigan State, Oregon freshman running back Brandon Smith experienced his break out with 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans. Can Davison and Smith present a one-two punch to threaten the Washington defense and keep the Oregon offense balanced?

Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola has had success with new play-caller Jay Johnson leading the charge instead of former Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. Still, Raiola's worst games have come when the Ducks struggle to establish a run game.

In the loss to UCLA, Oregon rushed for 73 total yards, averaging 3.0 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Raiola completed 6 of 19 passes with two interceptions before he was eventually pulled in favor of Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas. In Oregon's loss to Illinois, the Ducks ground game picked up 180 total yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and picking up their lone touchdown on the ground.

Davison's strength as a goal-line running back gives the Oregon offense a boost, a unit that has somewhat struggled in the red zone. When it comes to touchdown percentage for converting red zone opportunities, the Ducks rank No. 49 nationally at 64.7 percent.

Oregon Ducks Availability Report

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Dante Moore, quarterback

Dierre Hill Jr., running back

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, inside linebacker

Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Game Time Decision

Jordon Davison, running back

Washington Huskies Availability Report

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Jordan Washington, running back

Christian Moss, wide receiver

Quaid Carr, running back

Trey Cooley, running back

Hunter McKee, kicker

Devin Hyde, offensive guard

Landen Hatchett, offensive lineman

CJ Christian, safety

Washington receiver Dezmen Roebuck was probable during the week, and he is no longer on the Huskies' injury report.

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Stephen Daley (9) and defensive back Byron Baldwin Jr. (2) tackle wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (2) following a reception during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to Saturday's kickoff, Oregon is favored by 13.5 points over Washington, according to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Kickoff from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Oregon's Big Ten and CFP fate cannot be sealed with a win over Washington, although the Ducks need a win from the Huskies in order to keep their postseason hopes alive. With UCLA trailing the USC Trojans, a win from the Indiana Hoosiers over the Purdue Boilermakers could clinch Oregon's spot in the Big Ten title game.

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