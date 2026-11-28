Oregon Ducks Final Injury Report Updates Jordon Davison's Status
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The No. 12 Oregon Ducks are not yet firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, but a key reinforcement is expected to return for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks as the No. 24 Washington Huskies stand in their way.
Oregon running back Jordon Davison is a game time decision and could be returning to the offense, giving the Ducks a potential boost in the running game with fellow running back Dierre Hill Jr. sidelined against Washington. Davison has been out for the Ducks since going down in the Northwestern game, but Hill stepped up in his absence, totaling 106 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in his absence against Ohio State.
Hill continued to shine, leading Oregon's offense in the win over Michigan, but the return of Davison should give the Ducks a boost regardless of Hill's own injury status.
When Hill went down with an injury against Michigan State, Oregon freshman running back Brandon Smith experienced his break out with 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans. Can Davison and Smith present a one-two punch to threaten the Washington defense and keep the Oregon offense balanced?
Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola has had success with new play-caller Jay Johnson leading the charge instead of former Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. Still, Raiola's worst games have come when the Ducks struggle to establish a run game.
In the loss to UCLA, Oregon rushed for 73 total yards, averaging 3.0 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Raiola completed 6 of 19 passes with two interceptions before he was eventually pulled in favor of Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas. In Oregon's loss to Illinois, the Ducks ground game picked up 180 total yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and picking up their lone touchdown on the ground.
Davison's strength as a goal-line running back gives the Oregon offense a boost, a unit that has somewhat struggled in the red zone. When it comes to touchdown percentage for converting red zone opportunities, the Ducks rank No. 49 nationally at 64.7 percent.
Oregon Ducks Availability Report
Out
Dante Moore, quarterback
Dierre Hill Jr., running back
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, inside linebacker
Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Game Time Decision
Jordon Davison, running back
Washington Huskies Availability Report
Out
Jordan Washington, running back
Christian Moss, wide receiver
Quaid Carr, running back
Trey Cooley, running back
Hunter McKee, kicker
Devin Hyde, offensive guard
Landen Hatchett, offensive lineman
CJ Christian, safety
Washington receiver Dezmen Roebuck was probable during the week, and he is no longer on the Huskies' injury report.
Leading up to Saturday's kickoff, Oregon is favored by 13.5 points over Washington, according to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Kickoff from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
Oregon's Big Ten and CFP fate cannot be sealed with a win over Washington, although the Ducks need a win from the Huskies in order to keep their postseason hopes alive. With UCLA trailing the USC Trojans, a win from the Indiana Hoosiers over the Purdue Boilermakers could clinch Oregon's spot in the Big Ten title game.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.