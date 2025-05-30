Oregon Ducks Leading In Recruitment For Five-Star Lineman Immanuel Iheanacho?
The Oregon Ducks will receive the final official visit from five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. The No. 3 prospect in the 2026 class is planning to announce his commitment on August 5 and according to On3, the Ducks are leading the way for his signature.
The final four schools battling for Iheanacho’s commitment are LSU, Penn State, Auburn, and Oregon. When asked about his relationship with Oregon, Iheanacho had this to say to On3.
“My relationships with the coaches at Oregon is what has them on top. I like the staff a lot and we can talk about anything. My second visit there was great. I loved my first one too. My parents also love Oregon, so it helps to get their opinion. The connection with the coaching staff is really the biggest thing for me with Oregon,” Iheanacho told On3.
After five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell chose Miami over Oregon, landing the commitment of the Maryland-native Iheanacho would be a huge get for the Ducks.
Not only could Iheanacho prove to be a catalyst for other Oregon recruiting targets, but his signature would be a breath of fresh air for Ducks fans, who are still reeling from the de-commitment of five-star EDGE rusher Richard Wesley just 17 days after he first signed with Oregon. Wesley went viral in online circles for announcing his signing with the Ducks by jumping in a pool with Lanning.
Iheanacho, who is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 class behind Cantwell, is also the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Maryland. Iheanacho currently plays for Georgetown Preparatory School in Baltimore, Maryland. In his Junior season with Georgetown Prep, Iheanacho did not allow a single sack and was also named a MaxPreps Junior All-American while helping Georgetown Prep secure its fifth Interstate Athletic Conference title in six years.
Iheanacho has visited Eugene twice to visit the Ducks and Lanning, and his next official visit will be his third time on campus. The Ducks will have roughly six weeks between the time Iheanacho visits once more and his ensuing scheduled commitment day.
If following the On3 rankings, it’s imperative the Ducks, who are ranked 10th in the 2026 recruiting rankings, land Iheanacho. The offensive linemen in the class of 2026 have been falling off the boards quickly, as other schools are shoring up their trenches for the future.
The Ducks currently are the 10th-ranked team in terms of the 2026 recruiting class, boasting seven verbal commitments. If for some reason the Ducks are not able to secure the signature of Iheanacho, On3 believes that four-star offensive tackle and Idaho native Kelvin Obot could be seen as an alternative, with On3 giving Oregon a 19.5 percent chance to land his signature, ahead of Michigan at 16 percent and only trailing Nebraska at 27 percent.