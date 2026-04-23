5-Star Quarterback Will Mencl Turns Heads With Wild Old Oregon Video

The Oregon Ducks are quickly blazing up the leaderboards for recruiting in the class of 2027, with coach Dan Lanning and crew recently receiving a commitment from four-star quarterback Will Mencl on Wednesday.

To join the Ducks with a stacked roster with several players potentially returning for the 2027 season including Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola, sophomore and Duck legacy athlete Akili Smith Jr., and former 2025 season sophomore back-up Brock Thomas, Mencl's heart must have been stuck with Oregon for a while.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Hamilton during an Open Semifinal game against Hamilton at Dobson High School in Mesa, on Nov. 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Mencl Video Shows Connection to Ducks

According to a recent video doing the rounds on social media, that may be the case.

Shared by On3's Steve Wiltfong, a 2019 video taken at the NFL Experience shows a younger Mencl going through the draft night process. When his name is read by the announcer at the faux podium, Mencl is announced as the No. 1 pick in their 2019 NFL Draft simulation with his chosen college team being the Oregon Ducks.

New Oregon 5-star QB commit Will Mencl has been a Duck for years. Check him out at the NFL Experience in 2020. https://t.co/0YGoPKJAWD pic.twitter.com/xk2eMIGqEb — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) April 22, 2026

Written in the Past

Six years later, with Mencl choosing the Ducks over 26 other offers from schools like, California, Auburn, Washington, Miami, and Penn State, this video feels like an assurance to fans that Mencl's reverence for his newly committed program is strong.

Plus, with Mencl frequently visiting the Eugene campus, the connection between the athlete and Oregon's staff seems to be a driving factor for his decision.

"The biggest thing was the relationship with the staff," Mencl said after committing to Rivals.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) talks to the media during the Chandler Unified School District football Media Day in Chandler, on July 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Mencl Ellaborates on Relationships at Oregon

"I feel like that continued to grow over time, especially when I first got there last spring," Mencl continued. "Being able to sit down with Coach Koa, really being an underlooked guy at that time, and kind of blowing up my junior season. And then, the path to the NFL. You can't deny what they do with quarterbacks and the type of scheme they run. I felt like that was the best fit for me and my family to get to the next level."

Mencl also shared that Lanning and crew knew about his commitment since Sunday night, showing the trust Mencl puts into the Ducks.

"They were all super hyped. I kind of had to mess with them a little bit - mess around and tell them, like, it wasn't gonna happen, but, I mean, the whole staff was super pumped," Mencl said about the Ducks finding out he chose the program.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) takes the snap against Centennial during a game at Centennial High School in Glendale on Aug. 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Oregon Gets with Will Mencl

Though Mencl said himself after his commitment that Duck fans were getting a "hard worker" that "hated losing", Mencl's track record on the field shows that as well.

During his junior season, Mencl lead Chandler High School to a chance at the state title, putting up 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns with five interceptions and 741 yards and 17 touchdowns with his legs. Plus, his 6-3, 205 pound stature brings a build fit for the college level.

For Duck fans, that video calling back to the past is an intriguing way to build towards Oregon's future.

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