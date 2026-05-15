Oregon Trending for Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over California Schools

The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of class of 2027 recruit, interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi.

Oregon the “Leader” for Lex Mailangi

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up while going through game notes during the first half against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lex Mailangi is a 6-3, 330 pound interior offensive lineman out of Santa Ana, California. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 43 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite.

Mailangi recently spoke to Adam Gorney of Rivals and detailed where he stands in his recruitment process. The Ducks are the frontrunner at this time, especially after his recent visit there,

“After that visit, I’d say so,” Mailangi said. “I’ve had a few more conversations with some of these other coaches and they’re kind of turning my heart so I’d definitely say Oregon is a little bit of a leader.”

Mailangi has an official visit to Oregon scheduled in June.

Among some of the other schools in the running to land Mailangi are the UCLA Bruins, Michigan Wolverines, and California Golden Bears.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have received the commitments from 13 class of 2027 recruits. Rivals ranks this class No. 9 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten.

Here is the full top 10 recruiting class ranking in the country.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

3. Oklahoma Sooners

4. USC Trojans

5. Miami Hurricanes

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7. Florida Gators

8. Ohio State Buckeyes

9. Oregon Ducks

10. LSU Tigers

The two Big Ten teams ranked above Oregon are USC at No. 4 and Ohio State at No 8. Oregon will be facing both of these teams on the field during the 2026 regular season: at USC on Sept. 26 and at Ohio State on Nov. 7.

Out of Oregon’s 13 class of 2027 commits, one is rated as a five star recruit. That would be quarterback Will Mencl. Mencl is a 6-3, 205 pound quarterback out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon back on April 22 of 2026.

Oregon has been a recruiting power house under coach Dan Lanning. Each of Lanning’s previous three recruiting classes were ranked in the to five in the country. Those recruiting numbers have accurately represented how Oregon has done on the field the past few seasons.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Overall in Lanning’s tenure since taking over as coach in 2022, the Ducks have a record of 48-8. They have also been taking a step forward each season. In 2022, Oregon won 10 games. In 2023, they won 12 games. In 2024, they won 13 games and made the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. In 2025, they won 13 games and made the playoff semifinal.

If this pattern continues, the Ducks are destined to take another step forward and get to a national championship in the near future. Oregon has appeared in two national championship games over the past couple decades. They lost in both: in the 2010-11 season and the 2014-15 season.

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