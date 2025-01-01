Oregon Ducks Named "No. 1" Choice By Class of 2026 Five-Star Tackle, Immanuel Iheanacho
The Oregon Ducks are the top choice for class of 2026 five-star offensive tackle, Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho spoke to On3 about his recruiting process and his upcoming visits.
As of now, the Ducks appear to have the edge over Georgia.
Immanuel Iheanacho Names Top Schools
Immanuel Iheanacho spoke to the media at the Under Amour All-American Game about the schools that have heavily recruited him and where he ranks them on his list as of now.
“Oregon is my new No. 1, but Georgia is right there at No. 2 not too far off,” Iheanacho said.
Iheanacho has has countless schools give him offers, but he noted that he would like to get to know some of them better. He was asked which schools he has the most familiarity with.
“Oregon for sure. Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State, Alabama for sure. . . . I’m familiar with Auburn. At the moment, Oregon, Penn State, Georgia is another school I have a great connection with. And Tennessee,” Iheanacho said. “I would like to get more familiar with more schools like Miami, USC.”
What has Oregon at the top spot for Iheanacho?
“I just love the whole dynamic, the whole campus at Oregon, the practice fields, how the weight room is set up, I love the strength and conditioning coach, Coach (Wilson) Love down there, it was straight love when I got down there,” Iheanacho said. The gear is amazing, that’s not the most important part, but the gear is amazing.”
As for Georgia, Iheanacho had this to say.
“I love how they’re very raw. They’re gritty. They’re everything that you see with nice, old-fashioned, smash-mouth football. They have Coach (Kirby) Smart,” Iheanacho said. “They win. I like the campus down there and overall I appreciate the brand of football.”
Iheanacho also laid out his upcoming visits.
“I have Texas A&M. I’m going to be there on the 11th for Junior Day…I’m trying to lock in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and USC,” Iheanacho said.
Oregon Looking To Add Iheanacho To 2026 Recruiting Class
So far in the recruiting process for the class of 2026, the Ducks have 10 commitments. Dan Lanning hopes to eventually land the commitment of the 6-7, 345 pound Iheanacho.
Iheanacho is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2026 and the No. 2 offensive tackle. While Iheanacho has seemed very impressed with Oregon, there is still time before the talented recruit makes his final decision.
