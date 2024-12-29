Oregon Ducks Release Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are less then a week away from the biggest challenge of their 2024 season: beating the Ohio State Buckeyes a second time. After crushing the Tennessee Volunteers in a home-hosted first round playoff game 42-17, Buckeye fans chanted "we want Oregon" in the crowd, knowing their next opponent for the Rose Bowl would be the same team that beat them 32-31 earlier this year in October.
Needless to say, the competition in this quarterfinal College Football Playoff game will be fierce. So, to celebrate an already historic 13-0 season for the Ducks, as well as get the Oregon athletes ready to face the Buckeyes once again, a new "Generation O" uniform combination had to be unveiled.
Worn by safety Kobe Savage, this unique uniform combination includes a green jersey with yellow details. The pants paired with this uniform are white. The undergarments are also white, with white gloves. On the feet are exclusive Kobe 6 cleats.
A chrome helmet finishes off the look, with up close shots in the promotional pictures posted on social media.
As an ode to the Rose Bowl and its history in college football, the Ducks have a bowl game patch on their left shoulder. The patch includes the iconic Rose Bowl flower with the presenting sponsor of the game, Prudential.
In a video released alongside the Rose Bowl uniforms, some of the decisions behind this season's combination reflect some of Oregon's history in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks wore the chrome helmets in 2012 and 2020. The green apple jerseys are similar to the ones worn by Oregon in the 1995 and 2015. Lastly, the white pants are an allusion to the Ducks' appearance in the Rose Bowl in 2010.
Duck fans are encouraged to wear green to match the Ducks as they fight in the "Granddaddy of them all."
Oregon's "Generation O" uniform combinations surround five different base designs: the all black "Fly Era", the all green "Gang Green", the white and yellow "Mighty Oregon", the all white "Warp Speed", and the yellow and black "Heroes" uniform designed by Oregon coach Dan Lanning's family. Each of these uniforms have debuted in their original incarnations as well as other different combinations throughout the season, like the "Green Goblin" version of the "Fly Era" that debuted for the Big Ten National Championship.
The "Generation O" uniform line is inspired by a generation of Oregon's uniforms and boundary breaking designs. Each uniform is designed by the father-son duo at Van Horne Designs in conjunction with Nike and input from players in the "Uniform Committee." Each uniform design is manufactured in Portland, Oregon.
Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the Go Ducks Youtube.
The Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated crew also ranked each of the uniforms up until the Rose Bowl, and you can check out that break down here.
Oregon’s new uniform era is overseen by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, and is crucial in approving designs before they’re manufactured by a company in Portland, Oregon. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
