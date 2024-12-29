Ohio State Buckeyes Unveil White Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Oregon Ducks
There's only a few days left till the No. 1 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes for the "Granddaddy of them all," the 2025 Rose Bowl quarterfinal game. Entering as the underdog for this game, the Ducks are looking to continue their historic 13-0 season as the champions of the Big Ten Conference. On the other side, the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking for redemption after losing to the Ducks at Autzen Stadium earlier this year, 32-31.
With Oregon releasing a "Generation O" uniform combination inspired by the decades of Oregon Rose Bowl uniforms, the Buckeyes also released the threads they'll be wearing for the game in Pasadena.
Modeled by quarterback Will Howard and senior defensive end Jack Sawyer, the Ohio State uniforms boast a white "away team" base, with red detailing and silver and black flourishes. The pants are silver and the cleats appear to be white Nike's with a black swoosh. The gloves are red with white with darker red ridges and the Nike swoosh near the wrist.
The Rose Bowl traditional patch is located under the red Big Ten Conference logo on the right shoulder of the uniform.
The Buckeye's helmets in their original social media post are grey with a red, white, and black stripe down the center. Finishing off the look is a grey facemask.
Though not included in their original post, the Buckeyes are also adding their historic "Rose stripe" down the middle of their helmets. This stripe, taking over the spot where the red stripe typically is, includes a red glossy material with roses embossed in a pattern.
The "Rose stripes" were previously used by the Buckeyes in their last Rose Bowl appearance in 2022. The Buckeyes won that game 48-45 over Utah.
It seems like the Buckeyes are resulting to their traditional uniform routes, as the last two Rose Bowls they appeared in, they wore a crimson look. This combination for the 2025 Rose Bowl follows their traditional road game look as the lower seed in the game.
As the Buckeyes reference their roots and Rose Bowl history, so do the Ducks in their uniform design. In a video released to social media, the Oregon program shows the several different Rose Bowl uniforms that inspired their green, white, and chrome look. That includes the 2020 Rose Bowl "liquid chrome" helmets and the apple green jersey debut in 2015 among other iconic Oregon moments.
With this second meeting between two college football powerhouses bringing immense playoff steaks for both teams, it appears both the Buckeyes and the Ducks are excited for this New Years challenge.
"I think it's all your attention is on, obviously, they're the No. 1 seed that you're playing,” Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said about the Ducks. “And they're the No. 1 seed for a reason. They're the only undefeated team in college football. So, that gets your attention right away, so you don't have to muster up any type of other motivation in terms of what people say about us. It's a really good football team. Turn on the tape, and they're going to challenge us. And our guys are really excited about that challenge."
"This is stuff you dream off. This is why you come to Oregon," Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. said. "This exact game - This is where you want to be. This is what you live your whole life for. This is what you play football for."
The Ducks and the Buckeyes kick off on Wednesday from Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California at 2 p.m. PT.
